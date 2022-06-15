Thousands expected to flood Stonehaven tomorrow for Midsummer Beer Happening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thousands expected to flood Stonehaven tomorrow for Midsummer Beer Happening

By Lottie Hood
June 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 12:39 pm
The Happening begins on Thursday, June 14 in Stonehaven. Supplied by Midsummer Beer
The Happening begins on Thursday, June 14 in Stonehaven. Supplied by Midsummer Beer

One of Scotland’s largest outdoor food and drink events is getting ready to welcome thousands of visitors over the next few days.

Stonehaven’s Midsummer Beer Happening (MSBH) returns on Thursday, June 16 for a three-day celebration of the best local brews, food and music.

The well-loved food and drinks event held in Baird Park in Stonehaven, draws people from across the north-east, Scotland and further afield.

Returning for its 13th year since inception, the not-for-profit Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven is entirely staged by volunteers, will be offering 150 different beers and ciders over the event.

This year's commemorative glass for the Midsummer Beer Happening
This year’s commemorative glass for the Midsummer Beer Happening. Supplied by Midsummer Beer Happening.

Festival organiser, Robert Lindsay said: “There is a strong Scottish presence for the return of the Happening with many local brewers coming along to showcase what they do, as well as breweries from across the UK and even France.

“There really will be something for all tastes, some beers people will already know and like and some new discoveries to be made.”

Stonehaven beer festival’s ‘world status’

The event comes a day after the UK’s national Beer Day Britain, which is celebrated annually on June 15.

Millions across the country are expected to be raising a glass tonight in a National Cheers to Beer at 7pm and posting using the hashtag #CheersToBeer.

The founder of Stonehaven-based Six Degrees North brewery added that this year the Happening will be launching with its newly discovered “world status”.

The event is held in a purpose-built marquee in Baird Park, Stonehaven
The event is held in a purpose-built marquee in Baird Park, Stonehaven. Supplied by Midsummer Beer Happening.

Mr Lindsay said: “We discovered recently that if you put Baird Park, Stonehaven, into Google Earth, the video fly-over shows our marquee and the event in full swing from 2019, the last time it was staged before the pandemic.”

“It’s nice to know the Happening is up there with the Great Wall of China and the pyramids.”

Award-winning street food vendors such as The Bay Fish And Chips, Smoke And Soul and Giulianotti Ice Cream will also be present at the Happening to accompany the impressive brew selection.

Some of the finest local musicians and performers will be providing entertainment and adding to the festival’s atmosphere.

‘Look to the better days ahead’

Although the event promises a great few days for everyone, raising money for good causes underpins the festival.

Over the years, the Happening and its predecessor the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival has raised more than £170,000 for good causes.

Organiser Robert Lindsay setting up for tomorrow's launch.
Organiser Robert Lindsay setting up for tomorrow’s launch. Supplied by Midsummer Beer Happening

Mr Linsday said: “We are so lucky to have so much support from visitors that allows us to extend a helping hand to others in Stonehaven. We very much hope our guests will be as generous this year as they have in the past.”

“We cannot do this without them or without our generous sponsors who give so much every time we ask.

“But the most important people are the folk who come along and support us over the three days of the Happening. They create such a special atmosphere, one that helps make precious memories.

“This Happening one is both special and precious – a way to put the pandemic behind us, to just enjoy ourselves for three days, then look to the better days ahead.”

Some of the charities being supported include Stonehaven Fireballs Association, Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Stonehaven Air Training Corps, and Carronhill School, which is for pupils with complex additional support needs.

Day tickets for each of the days are priced at £27 and include a commemorative glass plus one pour of the festival beer. A weekend pass costs £43.

Find out everything you need to know about the Happening or visit the website to find out more.

