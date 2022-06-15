Thousands expected to flood Stonehaven tomorrow for Midsummer Beer Happening

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Scotland’s largest outdoor food and drink events is getting ready to welcome thousands of visitors over the next few days.

Stonehaven’s Midsummer Beer Happening (MSBH) returns on Thursday, June 16 for a three-day celebration of the best local brews, food and music.

The well-loved food and drinks event held in Baird Park in Stonehaven, draws people from across the north-east, Scotland and further afield.

Returning for its 13th year since inception, the not-for-profit Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven is entirely staged by volunteers, will be offering 150 different beers and ciders over the event.

Festival organiser, Robert Lindsay said: “There is a strong Scottish presence for the return of the Happening with many local brewers coming along to showcase what they do, as well as breweries from across the UK and even France.

“There really will be something for all tastes, some beers people will already know and like and some new discoveries to be made.”

Stonehaven beer festival’s ‘world status’

The event comes a day after the UK’s national Beer Day Britain, which is celebrated annually on June 15.

Millions across the country are expected to be raising a glass tonight in a National Cheers to Beer at 7pm and posting using the hashtag #CheersToBeer.

The founder of Stonehaven-based Six Degrees North brewery added that this year the Happening will be launching with its newly discovered “world status”.

Mr Lindsay said: “We discovered recently that if you put Baird Park, Stonehaven, into Google Earth, the video fly-over shows our marquee and the event in full swing from 2019, the last time it was staged before the pandemic.”

“It’s nice to know the Happening is up there with the Great Wall of China and the pyramids.”

Award-winning street food vendors such as The Bay Fish And Chips, Smoke And Soul and Giulianotti Ice Cream will also be present at the Happening to accompany the impressive brew selection.

Some of the finest local musicians and performers will be providing entertainment and adding to the festival’s atmosphere.

‘Look to the better days ahead’

Although the event promises a great few days for everyone, raising money for good causes underpins the festival.

Over the years, the Happening and its predecessor the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival has raised more than £170,000 for good causes.

Mr Linsday said: “We are so lucky to have so much support from visitors that allows us to extend a helping hand to others in Stonehaven. We very much hope our guests will be as generous this year as they have in the past.”

“We cannot do this without them or without our generous sponsors who give so much every time we ask.

“But the most important people are the folk who come along and support us over the three days of the Happening. They create such a special atmosphere, one that helps make precious memories.

“This Happening one is both special and precious – a way to put the pandemic behind us, to just enjoy ourselves for three days, then look to the better days ahead.”

Some of the charities being supported include Stonehaven Fireballs Association, Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Stonehaven Air Training Corps, and Carronhill School, which is for pupils with complex additional support needs.

Day tickets for each of the days are priced at £27 and include a commemorative glass plus one pour of the festival beer. A weekend pass costs £43.

Find out everything you need to know about the Happening or visit the website to find out more.