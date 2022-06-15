Teen airlifted to hospital and three others injured in A944 crash near Alford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 17-year-old male passenger has been airlifted to hospital while three others were injured following a late-night crash near Alford.

The incident occurred just before 10pm on Tuesday, June 14, when a Vauxhall Corsa containing five people crashed.

It is understood the car was the only vehicle involved and may have left the road.

The crash occurred on the A944 Alford to Whitehouse road.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene where a 17-year-old male passenger was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A further three passengers – one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds – were also taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for injuries.

Police confirmed the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10pm on Tuesday, 14 June, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a Vauxhall Corsa on the A944, Alford to Whitehouse road.

“Officers attended and a 17-year-old male passenger was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Three other male passengers aged 16, 17 and 17 years were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and two of them (17 yrs) were later discharged.

“Inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.”