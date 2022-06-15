Temperatures could hit 20C in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands this week amidst heat wave forecasts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Temperatures could hit 20C in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands this week amidst heat wave forecasts

By Ross Hempseed
June 15, 2022, 10:15 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 11:39 am
The Moray coast, including Hopeman, is forecast to be one of the warmest areas.
The Moray coast, including Hopeman, is forecast to be one of the warmest areas. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Summer and sunscreen need to be at the ready as the Met Office forecasts high temperatures across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire in the coming days.

People across the north and north-east have been welcoming the glorious weather, especially over the Jubilee weekend at the start of June.

While England is set for a mini heatwave over the coming weekend beginning on Friday, June 17, Scotland will also benefit from some good weather.

For the UK to experience a heatwave, temperatures must stay around 25C for three consecutive days, however the high temperatures are only expected on Friday.

A crowded Aberdeen beach
Crowds will enjoy temperatures near 20C in the coming days. Picture Kenny Elrick.

A Met Office spokesman also confirmed that a north-west front is bearing down on Scotland, which could lead to a drop in temperatures for some areas.

While temperatures may not spike as high as down south, temperatures across the Highlands, Moray and Grampian could be as high as 20C if conditions are right.

Here is a list of some of the highest temperatures between Thursday and Friday:

  • Aberdeen: 15C – 20C – Friday 1pm to 10pm
  • Inverness: 16C – 19C – Thursday 9am to 10pm
  • Aviemore: 17C – 20C – Thursday 10am to 7pm
  • Peterhead: 15C – 17C Friday 1pm to 7pm
  • Stonehaven: 16C – 19C Thursday 8am to 8pm
  • Oban: 15C – 16C Thursday 12pm to 8pm
  • Elgin: 15C to 20C Friday 10am to 7pm
  • Fraserburgh: 14C to 19C Friday 10am to 10pm

The Met Office is forecasting warm weather, but at times areas will need to prepare for potential showers that could ruin the summer mood.

It is also noted that across most areas in the north and north-east there is a high pollen count, which could cause misery for hay fever sufferers.

To find out more about the weather in your area, visit the Met Office website.

