Temperatures could hit 20C in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands this week amidst heat wave forecasts

Summer and sunscreen need to be at the ready as the Met Office forecasts high temperatures across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire in the coming days.

People across the north and north-east have been welcoming the glorious weather, especially over the Jubilee weekend at the start of June.

While England is set for a mini heatwave over the coming weekend beginning on Friday, June 17, Scotland will also benefit from some good weather.

For the UK to experience a heatwave, temperatures must stay around 25C for three consecutive days, however the high temperatures are only expected on Friday.

A Met Office spokesman also confirmed that a north-west front is bearing down on Scotland, which could lead to a drop in temperatures for some areas.

While temperatures may not spike as high as down south, temperatures across the Highlands, Moray and Grampian could be as high as 20C if conditions are right.

Here is a list of some of the highest temperatures between Thursday and Friday:

Aberdeen: 15C – 20C – Friday 1pm to 10pm

Inverness: 16C – 19C – Thursday 9am to 10pm

Aviemore: 17C – 20C – Thursday 10am to 7pm

Peterhead: 15C – 17C Friday 1pm to 7pm

Stonehaven: 16C – 19C Thursday 8am to 8pm

Oban: 15C – 16C Thursday 12pm to 8pm

Elgin: 15C to 20C Friday 10am to 7pm

Fraserburgh: 14C to 19C Friday 10am to 10pm

The Met Office is forecasting warm weather, but at times areas will need to prepare for potential showers that could ruin the summer mood.

It is also noted that across most areas in the north and north-east there is a high pollen count, which could cause misery for hay fever sufferers.

To find out more about the weather in your area, visit the Met Office website.