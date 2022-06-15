Golf’s NC500? New trail in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands celebrating legend Old Tom Morris proclaimed a success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Golf’s NC500? New trail in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands celebrating legend Old Tom Morris proclaimed a success

By Lottie Hood
June 15, 2022, 3:11 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 4:24 pm
Golf historian Stephen Proctor visiting Prestwick golf course, one of the 18 courses in the Old Tom Morris Trail. Supplied by Bonnie Wee Golf.
Golfing enthusiasts are travelling near and far to Scotland to play a new golf trail spanning Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands to celebrate one of the sport’s greatest figures.

Aberdeen-based Bonnie Wee Golf launched the Old Tom Morris Trail three months ago and it has been well received by golf fans.

The managing director, Dave Harris, hopes the 18-course trail will become Scotland’s golfing equivalent of the North Coast 500.

Mr Harris said: “Within the next few years, I have no doubt we will be seeing thousands of players annually from all parts of the world making a pilgrimage to Scotland to experience the delights of the trail.

“I have been overwhelmed at the response Bonnie Wee Golf has had to date.

“We have already had dozens of booking inquiries from lovers of the sport from as far away as Australia and the US, with significant interest also coming from golfing enthusiasts closer to home in the UK and mainland Europe.

Who was Tom Morris?

Old Tom, also known as the Grand Old Man of Golf, was born in St Andrews 201 years ago tomorrow on June 16.

Widely acknowledged as one of the most important people in the history of golf, Mr Morris helped to spread the game all over Scotland and around the world.

Old Tom Morris. Supplied by ‘Taken from St Andrews in the Footsteps of Old Tom Morris’

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland (GMS) earlier today, US-based golf historian and author Stephen Proctor, said: “He was the fount of wisdom for golf in that age.

“If you had any questions about golf; how to grow your grass, what professional you needed for your club, anything at all, you went to Old Tom.”

A ‘dramatic’ trail of courses

The author is spending a month enjoying the various challenges of all the courses on the trail and is sure it will be a “smash hit” for Scotland.

The created trail allows players to retrace his steps playing on a few of the courses the golfing professional created. It includes some of Scotland’s most spectacular and challenging courses and has been backed by VistiScotland.

When asked what made the courses different, Mr Proctor added: “I think Tom’s style would be defined by drama.

“He loved to have really dramatic holes and really dramatic names for features even one of the holes at Crail is called Hell’s Hole.”

Its official starting point is Askernish on South Uist and ends in Machrihanish on the Mull of Kintyre. The courses offered allow players of all skill levels to play in any order they prefer.

Those taking part can collect a commemorative coin for each course they visit during the Old Tom Morris Trail.

‘Big backlog of golfers’ after Covid

Mr Harris, who set up Bonnie Wee Golf around 20 years ago, said that Scottish golf tourism has been booming since the relaxation of Covid rules.

He added: “Clients are finally getting to make trips which were put on hold by Covid.

Dave Harris (left) with Stephen Proctor (right) at Machrihanish golf course, Mull of Kintyre. Supplied by Bonnie Wee Golf.

“There is a big backlog of golfers wishing to make that ultimate trip to Scotland to play some of the finest courses. It’s great to have travel corridors open again and we are delighted to welcome clients from all around the world.”

For more information on the trail and courses included, visit the website here. 

