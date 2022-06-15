Armed Forces Day parade returns to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 1,000 people are expected to take part in a parade through Aberdeen city centre to mark Armed Forces Day.

Veterans, cadet forces and serving personnel will be joined by vintage military vehicles, as well as massed pipes and drums, for the parade on Saturday, June 25.

Spectators can watch as they leave from Albyn Place at 11am then march along Union Street towards the Castlegate.

Lord Lieutenant David Cameron will take the salute alongside other top military personnel as the parade passes the Town House.

He said: “Aberdeen always welcomes the opportunity to thank personnel for their service to the country by turning out in large numbers to watch the parade.

“Spectators, young and old, pay tribute to the British Armed Forces for their efforts, hard work and dedication to keep us safe in the UK and across the globe.

“The pipe bands, marching personnel and military vehicles fill the length of Union Street and create a moving spectacle that is truly heart-warming.”

On the day, the 2nd Hilton Rainbows and 47th Aberdeen Girl Guides will hand out 2,000 flags for the public to wave.

One side of the flag was designed by Sunnybank School pupil Zuzanna Bolkowska, 12, as part of a competition organised by Aberdeen City Council.

For her winning design she was awarded a family pass to the Gordon Highlanders Museum and a “Bydandy” cuddly toy, along with runner-ups Caelin Thom from Broomhill School and Noah James Minty from Greenbrae School.

Mr Cameron added: “It was fantastic to present Zuzanna with her prize for winning the design a flag competition, and Sunnybank School set a high precedent for celebrating our Armed Forces as they waved their classmates flag with pride.”