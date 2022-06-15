Armed Forces Day parade returns to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Armed Forces Day parade returns to Aberdeen

By Ellie Milne
June 15, 2022, 3:24 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 4:57 pm
Zuzanna Bolkowska, 12, designed the flag which will be handed out at the parade. She is pictured with Lord Lieutenant David Cameron. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.
More than 1,000 people are expected to take part in a parade through Aberdeen city centre to mark Armed Forces Day.

Veterans, cadet forces and serving personnel will be joined by vintage military vehicles, as well as massed pipes and drums, for the parade on Saturday, June 25.

Spectators can watch as they leave from Albyn Place at 11am then march along Union Street towards the Castlegate.

Lord Lieutenant David Cameron will take the salute alongside other top military personnel as the parade passes the Town House.

He said: “Aberdeen always welcomes the opportunity to thank personnel for their service to the country by turning out in large numbers to watch the parade.

“Spectators, young and old, pay tribute to the British Armed Forces for their efforts, hard work and dedication to keep us safe in the UK and across the globe.

“The pipe bands, marching personnel and military vehicles fill the length of Union Street and create a moving spectacle that is truly heart-warming.”

The Armed Forces Day parade along Union Street in 2018. Picture by Heather Fowlie/DCT Media.

‘Create a moving spectacle’

On the day, the 2nd Hilton Rainbows and 47th Aberdeen Girl Guides will hand out 2,000 flags for the public to wave.

One side of the flag was designed by Sunnybank School pupil Zuzanna Bolkowska, 12, as part of a competition organised by Aberdeen City Council.

For her winning design she was awarded a family pass to the Gordon Highlanders Museum and a “Bydandy” cuddly toy, along with runner-ups Caelin Thom from Broomhill School and Noah James Minty from Greenbrae School.

Mr Cameron added: “It was fantastic to present Zuzanna with her prize for winning the design a flag competition, and Sunnybank School set a high precedent for celebrating our Armed Forces as they waved their classmates flag with pride.”

