Four teenagers reported to youth justice after assault in Inverurie

Four teenagers have been charged after a video of an assault was circulated online.

The alleged incident happened on North Street, Inverurie on Friday June 10.

The teenagers charged are aged 14 and 15, and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of social media footage of a group of youths assaulting a man on North Street, Inverurie, on Friday, June 10.

“Four teenagers, two boys aged 16 and two boys aged 15, have been charged and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.”