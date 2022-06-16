Newly reopened Victoria Park in Peterhead padlocked after vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Newly reopened Victoria Park in Peterhead padlocked after vandalism

By Ross Hempseed
June 16, 2022, 6:56 am Updated: June 16, 2022, 8:18 am
Police appealing for information regarding vandalism. Picture by Shutterstock.
Police appealing for information regarding vandalism. Picture by Shutterstock.

A Peterhead park has been padlocked shut after being vandalised just weeks after reopening.

Vandals entered the newly opened Victoria Park following an inspection by a Peterhead Community Trust committee member at 8pm on Tuesday, June 7.

Following another check the next day, there was found to be extensive damage to benches and flowers that had been planted for the community.

There was also broken glass strewn around the park, causing a safety hazard to young children, families and dog owners who use the park.

Victoria Park opened last month following a £1million refurbishment led by Peterhead Community Trust.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward, with the park closed until further notice.

Inspector Rory Campbell of Peterhead said: “It is both disheartening and frustrating to see that a green space that has been created to be inclusive for all members of the community is being abused and damaged by a small proportion of community members.

“This has resulted in the park being closed until further notice, there has been significant funding raised in order to create this space and the cost for repairs is causing a significant impact on the group and the community.”

“We ask that anyone with information contact us so we can bring the perpetrators to justice and the park can be enjoyed by the community again.

“We will again have patrols in the area to ensure that individuals who are there for the purpose of causing damage and disruption are dealt with robustly.”

