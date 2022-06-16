Newly reopened Victoria Park in Peterhead padlocked after vandalism

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Peterhead park has been padlocked shut after being vandalised just weeks after reopening.

Vandals entered the newly opened Victoria Park following an inspection by a Peterhead Community Trust committee member at 8pm on Tuesday, June 7.

Following another check the next day, there was found to be extensive damage to benches and flowers that had been planted for the community.

There was also broken glass strewn around the park, causing a safety hazard to young children, families and dog owners who use the park.

Victoria Park opened last month following a £1million refurbishment led by Peterhead Community Trust.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward, with the park closed until further notice.

Inspector Rory Campbell of Peterhead said: “It is both disheartening and frustrating to see that a green space that has been created to be inclusive for all members of the community is being abused and damaged by a small proportion of community members.

“This has resulted in the park being closed until further notice, there has been significant funding raised in order to create this space and the cost for repairs is causing a significant impact on the group and the community.”

“We ask that anyone with information contact us so we can bring the perpetrators to justice and the park can be enjoyed by the community again.

“We will again have patrols in the area to ensure that individuals who are there for the purpose of causing damage and disruption are dealt with robustly.”