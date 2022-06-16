Aberdeenshire ex-naval officer remembers work in Falklands conflict that left him ‘traumatised’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire ex-naval officer remembers work in Falklands conflict that left him ‘traumatised’

By Lauren Robertson
June 16, 2022, 1:30 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 3:15 pm
Stewart Cooper now lives in Aberdeen.
Stewart Cooper said he was a “different person” upon returning from his time as a naval officer during the Falklands conflict.

On April 2 1982, he was part of a crew on board HMS Antrim who headed for the Falkland Isles to fight.

Mr Cooper, from St Cyrus, documented his time on the ship in a diary, enabling him to look back at some of the most startling moments.

Now, on the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, he has shared some of his memories.

He had always dreamt of flying a helicopter and worked his way up through the ranks until, at the age of 27, he was second pilot of a craft nicknamed Humphrey.

Heading for the Falklands

The crew initially expected their arrival at Ascension Island would be the start of a routine trip. Instead, it marked the beginning of 10 weeks of conflict.

They were among the first British troops to arrive and quickly began preparing for war, painting Humphrey and removing its sonar gear.

Mr Cooper said: “This for me was a period of excitement. I was getting to do lots of flying and carrying out tasks that I would not normally have been given.”

Soon after, the helicopter was the first to land on Fortuna Glacier, something Mr Cooper said he would “never forget”.

HMS Antrim crew members on the flight deck. Pic supplied Poppy Scotland

“I recall opening my window and looking down a vertical shaft into blueish icy nothingness,” he said.

“I have no idea how deep it was, and we were trying to place the helicopter on top of these serac dolmens, as they are called. It was a most unpleasant and disorienting experience.”

‘Worst day of my life’

HMS Antrim was later involved in the bombing of an Argentinian submarine and the target of a heavy attach by Argentinian aircraft.

Mr Cooper remembered May 21 as a day that changed his life.

He said: “I had to run for my life from A4 cannon fire on the flight deck and dive behind bollards for cover. The ship took a bomb about 25ft from where I stood.

“At the end of the day, I was in a state of total exhaustion. This was without a doubt the worst day of my life.”

The word of a ceasefire came on June 14, but Mr Cooper was never the same again.

Traumatised

Now settled in Aberdeen, Mr Cooper looked back over 40 years at the state he retuned from the war in.

“I was angry, I had no patience, and didn’t realise it,” he said.

Stewart Cooper on board HMS Antrim.

“Over the years, I lost weight and felt more and more ill. I was finally diagnosed with diabetes, when I weighed just seven stone.

“They told me it was traumatically induced – I think something just cracked inside my body. After that, I was grounded and unable to fly again.”

Mr Cooper now works as a systems engineer in the oil and gas industry, is married and has two children.

He said he is beginning to come to terms with his time in the Royal Navy: “It doesn’t go away, and there are things I don’t want to remember. I didn’t enjoy my time there, but I think I’ve come to terms with it now.”

