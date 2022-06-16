‘A massive figure in Ellon’: Tributes pour in for former councillor and Ellon Academy rector Alan Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘A massive figure in Ellon’: Tributes pour in for former councillor and Ellon Academy rector Alan Cameron

By Denny Andonova
June 16, 2022, 7:23 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 7:57 pm
Alan Cameron at Ellon Castle Gardens
Alan Cameron played a vital art in the local community in Ellon as a chairman of Ellon Castle Gardens Trust. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

A community stalwart who was “at the heart of Ellon” has died.

Former school rector and councillor Alan Cameron has been praised for leaving a “legacy beyond compare” to the town of Ellon.

Tributes have poured for Mr Cameron, who was also heavily involved in many groups in the town, such as the Ellon Castle Gardens Trust.

Mr Cameron was rector of Ellon Academy for 35 years, and after retiring became an SNP councillor for the town.

He went on to become leader of the opposition group in the council, and remained a passionate advocate for a Scottish independence until he stepped down in 2007.

Ellon Castle Gardens was handed over to the community in 2015.
Ellon Castle Gardens was handed over to the community in 2015. Picture of (L-R) Derrick Thomson, Moira Muir, Stuart Wale, Eddie Gordon, Scott Pettitt (Scotia and Barratts) and Alan Cameron. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

‘At the heart of the community’

However, Mr Cameron will be remembered by many for his “great contribution” to enhancing Ellon as an instrumental member of several community groups and projects.

These included Ellon Burns Club and Ellon Castle Gardens Trust, which he led as chairman of the board since the group first received the keys for the site.

He was also chairman of the Ellon Public Art Group, which was behind the £20,000 sculpture depicting the River Ythan that sits proud on Market Street.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson, who first met Mr Cameron in the chambers of Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Without a doubt his greatest public contribution was his decades of service to the town and people of Ellon, to whom he has left a legacy beyond compare.

“The community of Ellon is so much richer from the contribution that Alan has made over the years to the town and its people.

Alan Cameron was chairman of the Ellon Public Art Group, which got this sculpture in 2014.
Alan Cameron was chairman of the Ellon Public Art Group, which got this sculpture in 2014. Pic: DCT Archive

“He will be very fondly remembered and very sadly missed throughout the community. My thoughts are very much with his wife Elizabeth and their family at this time.”

As an enthusiastic singer and scholar of Gaelic, Mr Cameron also put on many musical evenings in Ellon – bringing together artistic talents from all across the north-east.

‘A massive figure in Ellon’

His greatest joy, however, was helping future generations find their calling and follow their dreams.

One of his former pupils, Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin, who said she will always remember him as the headmaster, who combined kindness and support with strong expectations of his pupils.

She added: “One of my most treasured memories of Alan will be accompanying him in to the opening of the new Ellon Academy in 2016 – former headmaster and former pupil marvelling at the new building, and sharing memories of the old one.

Alan Cameron, board member of the Ellon Gardens Castle Trust, when he was awarded funding by the Mushroom Trust to pay for the restoration of two 17th century sun dials.
Alan Cameron, board member of the Ellon Gardens Castle Trust, when he was awarded funding by the Mushroom Trust to pay for the restoration of two 17th century sun dials. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

“Alan loved to see his former pupils achieve things and I was glad to be the latest addition to his list – not being the first MSP he’d taught.

“But he was much more than my former headmaster – he was a family friend and a fellow independence campaigner.

“I will miss Alan hugely. He was my friend, my mentor and a massive figure in Ellon, a town which he loved and gave so much to over the years.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his family and the legions of friends he had throughout our community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]