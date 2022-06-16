Man carrying weapon attempts to rob Peterhead store

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched after a man carrying a weapon attempted to rob a shop in Peterhead.

The incident took place at the Premier Meethill Convenience Store on Berryden Road in the town.

Police were called to the scene at the Meethill Shopping Centre at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

A man reportedly entered the store with a weapon and demanded money before running away.

No staff or customers suffered any injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Officers received a report of an attempted robbery with a weapon at a store on Berryden Road in Peterhead around 3.30pm on Thursday, June 16.

“The man demanded money before running off and no-one was injured. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”