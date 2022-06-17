Family of Symposium Coffee co-owner Wendy Haggath set up charitable fund to ‘honour her legacy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Family of Symposium Coffee co-owner Wendy Haggath set up charitable fund to ‘honour her legacy’

By Denny Andonova
June 17, 2022, 12:24 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 2:37 pm
Wendy Haggath
Wendy Haggath's family paid tribute to her following her death, describing her as a "force of nature". Photo: Haggath Family.

The family of beloved Peterhead mum, wife and businesswoman Wendy Haggath has launched a charitable fund to carry on her legacy of “selfless acts of kindness”.

Mrs Haggath, who died two weeks ago, was the driving force behind countless charitable projects and was always looking for ways to share her gifts or a kind word.

While she was best known as the co-owner of the popular north-east chain Symposium Coffee, many will remember her for her “generosity and genuine care”.

Scores of people lined the street to pay their respects to Wendy Haggath.
Scores of people lined the street to pay their respects to Wendy Haggath. Pic: Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

Led by her immense love for the community, the mother-of-four was the first to offer a helping hand to those in need and bring happiness to everyone around her.

Dozens of people gathered in Peterhead on Wednesday to pay tribute and bid a final farewell to the woman with a “huge heart” and an “amazing smile”, who tragically died in her sleep aged just 42.

And now her husband Paul has decided to commemorate Mrs Haggath’s giving nature by setting up the Wendy-Louise Community Fund.

A way to honour Wendy Haggath’s legacy

The GoFundMe page, which has already raised nearly £400, will be used to support the local community in the long-term and ensure Mrs Haggath’s legacy carries on.

On the fundraising page, Mr Haggath wrote the family has been “touched” to hear so many stories of her acts of kindness and wanted honour her “gift of giving”.

He added: “She was always looking for ways to share her gifts through charitable giving, painting playgrounds, feeding the hungry, or simply sharing a kind word. Nothing was too big or too small.

Paul and Wendy Haggath with daughters Imogen, Olivia, Ava and Ellie.
Paul and Wendy Haggath with daughters Imogen, Olivia, Ava and Ellie. Photo: Haggath family.

“She gave so much of herself without looking for anything in return. Selfless, passionate, adventurous and kind: A force of nature.

“We wanted to do something we thought would best honour Wendy’s legacy, her love for her community and her gift for giving.

“The fund will be used by the family whenever there is a need in the community. This will ensure that Wendy’s generosity and genuine care will be remembered.”

