Family of Symposium Coffee co-owner Wendy Haggath set up charitable fund to ‘honour her legacy’

The family of beloved Peterhead mum, wife and businesswoman Wendy Haggath has launched a charitable fund to carry on her legacy of “selfless acts of kindness”.

Mrs Haggath, who died two weeks ago, was the driving force behind countless charitable projects and was always looking for ways to share her gifts or a kind word.

While she was best known as the co-owner of the popular north-east chain Symposium Coffee, many will remember her for her “generosity and genuine care”.

Led by her immense love for the community, the mother-of-four was the first to offer a helping hand to those in need and bring happiness to everyone around her.

Dozens of people gathered in Peterhead on Wednesday to pay tribute and bid a final farewell to the woman with a “huge heart” and an “amazing smile”, who tragically died in her sleep aged just 42.

And now her husband Paul has decided to commemorate Mrs Haggath’s giving nature by setting up the Wendy-Louise Community Fund.

A way to honour Wendy Haggath’s legacy

The GoFundMe page, which has already raised nearly £400, will be used to support the local community in the long-term and ensure Mrs Haggath’s legacy carries on.

On the fundraising page, Mr Haggath wrote the family has been “touched” to hear so many stories of her acts of kindness and wanted honour her “gift of giving”.

He added: “She was always looking for ways to share her gifts through charitable giving, painting playgrounds, feeding the hungry, or simply sharing a kind word. Nothing was too big or too small.

“She gave so much of herself without looking for anything in return. Selfless, passionate, adventurous and kind: A force of nature.

“We wanted to do something we thought would best honour Wendy’s legacy, her love for her community and her gift for giving.

“The fund will be used by the family whenever there is a need in the community. This will ensure that Wendy’s generosity and genuine care will be remembered.”