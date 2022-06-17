Police appeal for information on missing 15-year-old girl Anya Murphy from Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have issued an appeal for missing 15-year-old girl Anya Murphy from Peterhead.

Miss Murphy was last seen at Victoria Park in Peterhead around 8.20am on Friday, June 17.

She is described as a small Asian female who is approximately 4ft 3in tall.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers and white trainers.

Police ‘increasingly concerned’

Inspector Keith Greig, of Banchory police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Anya’s welfare.

“I would encourage anyone with any information regarding Anya’s whereabouts, or who has recently seen Anya to contact police.

“Likewise, I would appeal directly to Anya, if you see this message Anya, then please contact the police and identify yourself so we can ensure that you are safe and well.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0718 of 17 June.