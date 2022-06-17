‘It was fun while it lasted’: Aberdeen pop-up bar The Bike Yard announces its closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It was fun while it lasted’: Aberdeen pop-up bar The Bike Yard announces its closure

By Cameron Roy
June 17, 2022, 7:49 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 8:39 pm
The Bike Yard is now closed. Supplied by The Bike Yard.
The Bike Yard is now closed. Supplied by The Bike Yard.

Aberdeen pop-up street food bar The Bike Yard has announced that it will close as “current conditions” proved too difficult.

Announcing its decision to its 4,000 followers in a Facebook post owners thanked the local and independent businesses it had partnered with.

They wrote, “It was fun while it lasted”.

The bar was opened by north-east club promoters Rory Masson and Scott Forest in summer 2021 to help meet the demand for outdoor eating and drinking space.

Rory Masson and Scott Forrest are closing the Bike Yard. Picture was taken at the opening in 2021. Photo by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

It was located at the former McGown Motorcycles on Hutcheon Street.

It aimed to drive footfall to the George Street area of the city centre and create a community hub.

The venue could seat 250 people, making it the biggest beer garden in the city centre.

Thank you to local businesses

Today they thanked several of the local businesses that they worked with in their closing down Facebook post.

The post read: “Huge thanks to all the local and independent businesses we partnered with – The Pigs Wings, Two Raccoons Haydns Pizza, The Catering Collective, Twisted Sisters, Project Pizza Ltd, A La Cart, Mad Cow Ices and loads more it won’t let us tag.

“To our talented artists Boiiiing and Skeps who made the place look great.

“All the DJs and musicians… way too many to list.

“All our suppliers, customers and members of the community who supported us.

“Our staff who grafted hard, never let us down and were a pleasure to work with.”

Problems with the council

The Bike Yard had faced some problems in the past.

In April,  anonymous complaints were made to the council claiming that “very loud music” was played outside “until very late in the evening”.

They were allowed to stay open as councillors voted to grant them a license, but some conditions were imposed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]