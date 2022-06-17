‘It was fun while it lasted’: Aberdeen pop-up bar The Bike Yard announces its closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen pop-up street food bar The Bike Yard has announced that it will close as “current conditions” proved too difficult.

Announcing its decision to its 4,000 followers in a Facebook post owners thanked the local and independent businesses it had partnered with.

They wrote, “It was fun while it lasted”.

The bar was opened by north-east club promoters Rory Masson and Scott Forest in summer 2021 to help meet the demand for outdoor eating and drinking space.

It was located at the former McGown Motorcycles on Hutcheon Street.

It aimed to drive footfall to the George Street area of the city centre and create a community hub.

The venue could seat 250 people, making it the biggest beer garden in the city centre.

Thank you to local businesses

Today they thanked several of the local businesses that they worked with in their closing down Facebook post.

The post read: “Huge thanks to all the local and independent businesses we partnered with – The Pigs Wings, Two Raccoons Haydns Pizza, The Catering Collective, Twisted Sisters, Project Pizza Ltd, A La Cart, Mad Cow Ices and loads more it won’t let us tag.

“To our talented artists Boiiiing and Skeps who made the place look great.

“All the DJs and musicians… way too many to list.

“All our suppliers, customers and members of the community who supported us.

“Our staff who grafted hard, never let us down and were a pleasure to work with.”

Problems with the council

The Bike Yard had faced some problems in the past.

In April, anonymous complaints were made to the council claiming that “very loud music” was played outside “until very late in the evening”.

They were allowed to stay open as councillors voted to grant them a license, but some conditions were imposed.