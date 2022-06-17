Eurovision superfan from Aberdeen says Balmoral banquet could help secure contest for north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eurovision superfan from Aberdeen says Balmoral banquet could help secure contest for north-east

By Neil Drysdale and David Mackay
June 17, 2022, 7:30 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 7:31 pm
Kevin Sherwin at this year's Eurovision in Italy.
Eurovision-obsessed taxi driver Kevin Sherwin believes his Aberdeen hometown has all the attributes to be named host of next year’s contest.

The Granite City has the largest indoor arena in Scotland at the P&J Live as well as an international airport.

Mr Sherwin has sung his heart out at more than 20 Eurovisions since attending his first in Dublin in 1994.

Fan village at Union Terrace Gardens?

And the taxi driver has stressed Aberdeen has everything needed to host the international event – adding that royal connections at Balmoral could even help secure the deal.

He said: “For starters, we have the largest arena in Scotland with a 15,000 capacity at the P&J Live.

“And then we have an international airport and plenty of hotel beds within a mile of the venue.

Kevin Sherwin with Jedward, who have represented Ireland at Eurovision twice.

“We can have the newly opened Union Terrace Gardens as the Eurovillage where we can have stalls of Scottish produce like butteries and haggis selling to the 10,000 fans from all over Europe and Australia who will stay here for a week.

“The icing on the cake would be a royal dinner at Balmoral Castle with Nicola Sturgeon, Boris Johnson and the president of Ukraine along with the Ukrainian delegation.

“And perhaps William and Kate which would not only promote the goodwill between the UK and Ukraine, but promote tourism for Scotland.”

The UK is in the running to host next year’s Eurovision due to the ongoing invasion in Ukraine, who won this year’s event.

‘Whoever gets to host Eurovision will be centre stage’

Eurovision Song Contests are no longer just single-day events.

The jamborees are week-long extravaganzas with two semi-finals, countless press previews among a frenzy of fan celebrations.

And Mr Sherwin believes Aberdeen and the wider north-east has all the added attractions needed for an unforgettable Eurovision.

Could Balmoral help bring Eurovision to Aberdeen?

He said: “Normally, at any Eurovisions I’ve attended – and I’ve been to 23 of the contests – there are trips laid on for the press and delegations, so we can have whisky distillery tours and visits to Aberdeen Harbour for a spot of dolphin watching.

“There could even be a tour of Balmoral Castle which I’m sure the delegations of, for instance, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Moldova would love to see where our Queen spends her summer holidays.

“Eurovision brings in 15,000 visitors and has a global audience of 200 million people, so whoever gets the chance to stage it is gaining a great opportunity to promote their city.”

Here’s why next year’s Eurovision should be held at P&J Live in Aberdeen

