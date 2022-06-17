Eurovision superfan from Aberdeen says Balmoral banquet could help secure contest for north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eurovision-obsessed taxi driver Kevin Sherwin believes his Aberdeen hometown has all the attributes to be named host of next year’s contest.

The Granite City has the largest indoor arena in Scotland at the P&J Live as well as an international airport.

Mr Sherwin has sung his heart out at more than 20 Eurovisions since attending his first in Dublin in 1994.

Fan village at Union Terrace Gardens?

And the taxi driver has stressed Aberdeen has everything needed to host the international event – adding that royal connections at Balmoral could even help secure the deal.

He said: “For starters, we have the largest arena in Scotland with a 15,000 capacity at the P&J Live.

“And then we have an international airport and plenty of hotel beds within a mile of the venue.

“We can have the newly opened Union Terrace Gardens as the Eurovillage where we can have stalls of Scottish produce like butteries and haggis selling to the 10,000 fans from all over Europe and Australia who will stay here for a week.

“The icing on the cake would be a royal dinner at Balmoral Castle with Nicola Sturgeon, Boris Johnson and the president of Ukraine along with the Ukrainian delegation.

“And perhaps William and Kate which would not only promote the goodwill between the UK and Ukraine, but promote tourism for Scotland.”

The UK is in the running to host next year’s Eurovision due to the ongoing invasion in Ukraine, who won this year’s event.

‘Whoever gets to host Eurovision will be centre stage’

Eurovision Song Contests are no longer just single-day events.

The jamborees are week-long extravaganzas with two semi-finals, countless press previews among a frenzy of fan celebrations.

And Mr Sherwin believes Aberdeen and the wider north-east has all the added attractions needed for an unforgettable Eurovision.

He said: “Normally, at any Eurovisions I’ve attended – and I’ve been to 23 of the contests – there are trips laid on for the press and delegations, so we can have whisky distillery tours and visits to Aberdeen Harbour for a spot of dolphin watching.

“There could even be a tour of Balmoral Castle which I’m sure the delegations of, for instance, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Moldova would love to see where our Queen spends her summer holidays.

“Eurovision brings in 15,000 visitors and has a global audience of 200 million people, so whoever gets the chance to stage it is gaining a great opportunity to promote their city.”