‘Start looking for a ballgown’: Aberdeen reacts to Eurovision venue hopes for the city

With the bookies offering 18/1 on the Eurovision coming to Aberdeen, the city MUST be in with a chance of glory.

It was announced yesterday that due to Ukraine being unable to host the 2023 Eurovision song contest that it would fall to the UK, as this year’s runners up, to host the event.

The Press and Journal was quick to put forward Aberdeen, and the premier venue P&J Live as an ideal host venue.

And even First Minister Nicola Sturgeon changed her tune from naming Clydeside as her prefered option, when the P&J opened the floodgates.

But what do our readers think.

Well, it is a mixed bag as you’d expect.

Here's why next year's Eurovision should be held at P&J Live in Aberdeenhttps://t.co/1iVybQFEFp via @pressjournal — Callum Main (@EECallum) June 17, 2022

Some people in favour and some folks that don’t quite see hosting the event, watched by millions across the globe, as an accolade for the Granite city.

On our social media channels, Wendy Fraser pointed to the infrastructure that exists, she said: “Aberdeen International Airport.” The laughing emojis may give away her feelings on this – but nonetheless, positive.

Paul Gall was also worried about transport links, he said: “The Aberdeen Airport taxi rank queuing system will never handle it.”

Farren Kenny, was also worried about the city’s infrastructure, he said: “You are having a laugh.

“Where’s everyone gonna get parked, it’s a nightmare getting anywhere near there at the best of times.”

Nil points

Perhaps those electric bikes in the city centre would help?

Nora Watson gave the idea “nil points”. She said: “We should not be hosting this event, look at the money that it would cost the country when there is a recession on.

“And the way we have been treated every year.”

Loreen Duncan got into the spirit. She is already planning her party, tagging her friend, saying: “If it happens we need to go.”

Sadly, Sarah Daisy Slater has given up hope already, she said: “Excel or Birmingham or Liverpool. Much more central.”

Not central for anyone in the north or north-east.

Moira Bailey is not keen, keeping it short and simple, she said: “Oh no”. Now, that could mean she is very excited and has already booked her tickets to the Ukraine expecting it to be there – or just that it is not what she wanted at all.

Amy Mitchie and Natalie Nicol are up for the experience, saying it would be one more thing off their bucket list.

We’d like to see that bucket list – because it sounds like a heap of fun.

Friends of Gary Dharma were excited for him, when he messaged “!!!”. That is a lot of excitement in one short tweet. We get the message Gary – you are already getting out your sparkles and neon to come to the Aberdeen Eurovision party.

Count us in

Come on, we know this party has Aberdeen written all over it, don’t we?

Karine Murray does, she is looking for her ballgown already. And Chris Lovie and Kris Reid “absolutely want to come”.

Corrine Sinclair and Margaret McIntosh are imaging the night out, and want to be “counted in” on the plans.

So, it looks like – if we get the transport sorted, there is going to be the best of parties in Aberdeen – if we can attract the Eurovision Song Contest.

Oh, and what about Argyll’s Joy Dunlop, BBC weather presenter and Speak Gaelic presenter as the host? She has already taken a choir – and she is Eurovision crazy.