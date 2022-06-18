GALLERY: Competitors take to the field for the first time since 2019 at the Old Meldrum Highland Games By Ross Hempseed June 18, 2022, 3:17 pm Updated: June 18, 2022, 7:40 pm 0 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ‘Great to see so many people coming back’: Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games makes glorious return 14 photos of the Aberdeen Highland games through the decades Countdown on for return of Aberdeen’s Highland Games Whodunnit first? Mystery of when Inverness Highland Games officially started finally solved, almost