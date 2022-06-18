‘It’s an important part of our heritage’: Portsoy Boat Festival returns following two-year absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It’s an important part of our heritage’: Portsoy Boat Festival returns following two-year absence

By Cameron Roy
June 18, 2022, 6:50 pm Updated: June 19, 2022, 12:53 am
Rafters take part in the raft race at the festival. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Rafters take part in the raft race at the festival. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival at Portsoy has sailed back in-person following a two-year absence.

The festival was opened by the Lord-Lieutenant of Banffshire, Andrew Simpson, who said it was “tremendous” to be back and “celebrating our important heritage”.

The first festival was first held in 1993 to celebrate the town’s old harbour turning 300 years old, but now the key date on the town’s calendar.

The Portsoy Pipe band was playing classic highland tunes throughout the day. The band’s oldest member on parade was 74, and the youngest was only 12.

Portsoy Pipe Band were playing throughout the day. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Robert Legge, 21, the band major, said: “We are fully booked every weekend until late August. But this is definitely still the biggest event of the year.

“We practised all through the winter to be ready for today.”

The festival lives up to its name, all around were reminders of the history that was being celebrated.

One of them is the traditional folk music that could be heard throughout the day. Alan Burgess, 77, and Guy Burgess, 50, are a father and son folk duo who have been playing for years.

The crofters from Buckie play mainly sea shanties and folk music with a traditional mandolin, bodhran, and concertina – some of which are over 100 years old.

Guy and Alan Burgess playing folk music. Picture from Cameron Roy.

Guy Burgess said: “I remember being a child and hearing folk music from the crib.”

‘It’s music that you want to keep alive’

They both believe it is important to pass on the music to the younger generation.

They said: “Folk music stays the same, it’s traditional and timeless. It’s music that you want to keep alive.”

The atmosphere was excitable as people had a look through the dozens of stalls available.

Fiona Duncan, 63, ran a stall selling paintings that she made on old ordnance survey maps. She travelled up from her home in Lincoln for the festival.

Fiona Duncan came up from Lincoln to sell her paintings. Picture by Cameron Roy/DCT Media.

She said: “Lockdown came, and I thought why not try something different.

“It has snowballed since then. I mostly do events in Lincolnshire but thought I would come up to Portsoy for the festival.”

Later in the day was the widely anticipated raft race. The teams taking part included the fire service, coastguard, and a dental practice.

This year Chris Sutherland, 24, Matty Smith, 37, and David Forsyth, 36, all from Portsoy, were part of the winning fire service team.

The winning team representing Portsoy fire station. Picture by Jason Hedges

‘We just got back from a callout’

At the 2019 festival they lost to the coastguard. They said: “It felt good to beat the coastguard this year. We just got back from a callout earlier today in Hilton, and we didn’t think we would make it in time.

“But we are glad we did now, although our arms are knackered.”

Also at the festival was the much talked about Peaky Blinder’s boat and cars which appeared in the final season. Billy Milne, 42, and Jim Milne, 15, are a father and son pair from Macduff who own the boat.

Jin and Billy Milne of The Comet boat which appeared in Peaky Blinders. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Billy Milne, who started his career as a fisherman, said: “I have been coming to the boat festival since it started. There are people with skills here that go back to the turn of the century, it’s an important part of our heritage.”

The town, which has an estimated population of 1,500 people, will see visitor numbers ranging from 16,000 to 20,000 across the weekend.

