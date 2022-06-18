‘Great to see so many people coming back’: Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games makes glorious return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games returned for the first time since 2019.

Crowds enjoyed themselves in the fine weather at the village’s Pleasure Park as the ‘sunshine games’ lived up to its name.

Celebrating its 92nd anniversary this year, the games had only ever been cancelled for the typhoid outbreak in 1964 before Covid struck in 2020.

‘It’s been a long three-year wait.’

Commenting on the delay and the work to get the event back up and running, Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games secretary, Gordon Forsyth said:

“It’s been a long three-year wait to get back there. It’s great to see so many people coming back and back into the swing of the Highland Games circuit again. We’ve got a great day of weather for it, so we couldn’t have planned that better.

“There’s always a fair bit of work just to get everything together, but we’ve got a good band of volunteers and helpers and it helps everything get set up, in record time this year. It was so good, it was just like we’ve never been away.”

Pipers from Inverurie, Huntly, Kintore, Lonarch and Olmeldrum RBL performed as games chieftain and Grampian Highland Games Association chairman, Jim Brown (a former president of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association) was driven round in an MG convertible sports car.

Officially opening the games, Mr Brown said: “Many people aspire to climbing Everest or representing their country at sport, or become an Olympic gold medalist. Today, I have achieved my dream, of opening Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games.

“I can now join that illustrious lineup of celebrities, politicians, sportsmen, journalists, and other average people whose photos hang in the games pavilion.”

Speaking to the Press & Journal, Mr Brown added that it was a “great honour” to open the games.

There were several sports at the event, including the high, long and triple jumps in the light events section, while the heavy events saw light and heavy hammers, light and heavy stones and weight for distance and height.

As well as this, the Morris’s Hotel British Caber Championship competition also took place.

There was also the Meldrum Five Miler race and the Meldrum Mile kids race, which saw many participants enter.

Visitors from across the globe

Visitors attended from far and wide, including Garrett Jong and his family from Edmonton in Canada, who was visiting friends in the area and were “looking for something to do on the weekend”.

Describing how he was enjoying the games, he said: “So far so good. There’s a lot going on at once.”

Local woman Carol Wallace, who has lived in Oldmeldrum for the past 40 years, said she attended the event because she “really wanted to support the community” after the event’s three-year absence.

“It’s fantastic. I have met so many people today I haven’t seen for a while, old friends, new friends, people from the village,” she added.

Another traditional Scottish event to take place was the Highland dancing competitions, where young dancers showed off their skills, while crowds were also impressed by dogs showing their agility skills.

There were other activities and displays, including the mace o’er the banner competition, were held as the sunshine games made a glorious return after being absent for the past couple of years.

Results from the day

Qualifying heavy events winners

Light hammer, Weight for height, Caber – James Young

Light stone, Weight for distance – Connon Quinn

Overall – James Young with 28 points

Open heavy events winners

Light hammer, Heavy hammer – Kyle Randalls

Light stone, Heavy stone, 56lb weight for height – Vlad Tulachek

28lb weight for distance, 56lb Weight for distance – Sinclair Patience

Morris’s Hotel British Caber Championship – Vlad Tulachek

Overall champion – Vlad Tulachek with 42 points

Light event winners

Long jump, High jump, 90m sprint, 200m sprint, 400m sprint, Jumps champion – Alan Hamilton

Triple jump – Anthony Daffrun

800m sprint, 1600m sprint – Ewan Bradley

Running champion – Alan Hamilton and Stuart Clark

Overall – Alan Hamilton

Meldrum five mile winners

Male winner – Jonathan Cordiner

Female winner – Grace Chali

More pictures from the day can be found here.