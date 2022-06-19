Peterhead schoolgirl wants to follow in father’s footsteps by joining Peterhead lifeboat crew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead schoolgirl wants to follow in father’s footsteps by joining Peterhead lifeboat crew

By Ross Hempseed
June 19, 2022, 11:34 am Updated: June 19, 2022, 12:02 pm
Peterhead RNLI Lifeboat
Hollie Hutton hopes to follow in the footsteps of her biggest inspiration. Picture by RNLI/Jonathon Hutton

A Peterhead schoolgirl has been inspired to become an RNLI lifeboat crew member, following in the footsteps of her father.

In recognition of Father’s Day, Hollie Hutton shared her ambition to become part of a hard-working and dedicated team responsible for patrolling the north-east coast.

She has grown up around lifeboats since her father, Jonathon Hutton, joined the Peterhead station in 2014 as a volunteer mechanic.

The Aberdeenshire crew are all voluntary and are some of the busiest in Scotland, sometimes responding to three call-outs in 24 hours.

This is due to Peterhead being the largest herring and mackerel port in the UK, so there are a lot of boats operating around the area.

‘I will accomplish my dream’

Hollie wrote: “I feel I would be a good member of the team and hopefully get to work alongside my dad and the crew I have known since I was little.

“I cannot wait to finally pursue my dream job by saving lives, helping people and working together as one amazing team.

“I really hope that I will accomplish my dream with a lot of challenging work and training.

Hollie’s father volunteers alongside the crew at Peterhead Lifeboat Station. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

“But I know I will get there someday and be working side by side with my biggest inspiration, my dad.”

She described the first time she remembered her dad’s pager going off, waiting for him to arrive home and tell her about his shout.

Already one step ahead, Hollie knows the skills, knowledge and training that she needs to achieve her dream of supporting the charity and becoming an RNLI crew member.

As a charity, the RNLI relies heavily on volunteers like Mr Hutton. Hopefully, in years to come, his daughter will join others up and down the country who dedicate their time to help save lives at sea.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]