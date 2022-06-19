Peterhead schoolgirl wants to follow in father’s footsteps by joining Peterhead lifeboat crew

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Peterhead schoolgirl has been inspired to become an RNLI lifeboat crew member, following in the footsteps of her father.

In recognition of Father’s Day, Hollie Hutton shared her ambition to become part of a hard-working and dedicated team responsible for patrolling the north-east coast.

She has grown up around lifeboats since her father, Jonathon Hutton, joined the Peterhead station in 2014 as a volunteer mechanic.

The Aberdeenshire crew are all voluntary and are some of the busiest in Scotland, sometimes responding to three call-outs in 24 hours.

This is due to Peterhead being the largest herring and mackerel port in the UK, so there are a lot of boats operating around the area.

‘I will accomplish my dream’

Hollie wrote: “I feel I would be a good member of the team and hopefully get to work alongside my dad and the crew I have known since I was little.

“I cannot wait to finally pursue my dream job by saving lives, helping people and working together as one amazing team.

“I really hope that I will accomplish my dream with a lot of challenging work and training.

“But I know I will get there someday and be working side by side with my biggest inspiration, my dad.”

She described the first time she remembered her dad’s pager going off, waiting for him to arrive home and tell her about his shout.

Already one step ahead, Hollie knows the skills, knowledge and training that she needs to achieve her dream of supporting the charity and becoming an RNLI crew member.

As a charity, the RNLI relies heavily on volunteers like Mr Hutton. Hopefully, in years to come, his daughter will join others up and down the country who dedicate their time to help save lives at sea.