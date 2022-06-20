Midsummer Beer Happening: The ‘joyous’ event that leaves a legacy after raising £65,000 for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Midsummer Beer Happening: The ‘joyous’ event that leaves a legacy after raising £65,000 for charity

By Lottie Hood
June 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 20, 2022, 11:57 am
Organiser Robert Lindsay celebrating the festival as it returns in full swing. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

This weekend marked a glorious return for the Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven after £65,000 was raised for local causes.

Over 6,000 visitors attended the festival after it returned for its first year since before the pandemic.

The total funds given means the popular Stonehaven event has reached its £240,000 milestone for money raised since it began in 2009.

This year many visitors got to enjoy the Scottish sunshine over the three days. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Organiser of the festival, Robert Lindsay said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better comeback after the pandemic than this.

“There was a party atmosphere for all three days of the Happening, with people just having so much fun and making special memories – even the sun put in an appearance.”

People’s generosity makes the event special

“We can’t thank everyone who came enough – especially as they have helped us raise such a remarkable amount of money which will now support local good causes as they get on their feet as we all come out of the pandemic.

“That spirit of generosity which goes hand-in-hand with a sense of joy and happiness is what makes the Happening so special.”

Over 150 beers and ciders were available for beer-loving visitors at the three-day festival as well as award-winning local food. Talented musicians were also performing ensuring it was an entertaining and memorable time for all.

Robert Lindsay, organiser of the Midsummer Beer Happening. Supplied by Midsummer Beer Happening.

Around 900 cyclists also took part in the Happening’s Sportive event taking on challenging routes from 55 to 100 miles long.

Several local charities will be supported from the funds raised from this year’s Happening which is run entirely by volunteers which Mr Lindsay said they could not do without.

He said: “From building and preparing the marquee, to welcoming guests, pouring pints and doing all the little unsung jobs that keep the festival running, around 400 people pitched in, rolled up their sleeves and made the Happening happen.

“We really don’t have the words to thank them for that.”

‘Celebrating the good things in life’

Missale Solomon, Stephen Madden, Kate Morrison and Jon Herbert from Aberdeen enjoying the event. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

A donation of £8,000 each will go to the Stonehaven Fireballs Association, Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Stonehaven Air Training Corps, and Carronhill School.

Nine other Stonehaven charities – including Stonehaven Folk Festival, Stonehaven Yacht Club and Mackie RFC Youth – will each be receiving £2,500 from the event.

Mr Lindsay, also founder of Six Degrees North brewery, said: “The Happening is more than just a beer festival, albeit one that showcases the absolute best in today’s brewing, putting a spotlight on award-winning brewers, with this year’s putting Scottish breweries in the spotlight.

“But it is also very much a community event, a weekend that brings people together to celebrate the good things in life for three joyous days. It is also an event that leaves a legacy beyond just great memories.

“This weekend’s fundraising has taken the total the beer festival has raised to £242,000 since we first began in Stonehaven Town Hall in 2009.

“The people who support the festival have helped boost so many local charities and good causes. For that we thank them.”

