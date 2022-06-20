Midsummer Beer Happening: The ‘joyous’ event that leaves a legacy after raising £65,000 for charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This weekend marked a glorious return for the Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven after £65,000 was raised for local causes.

Over 6,000 visitors attended the festival after it returned for its first year since before the pandemic.

The total funds given means the popular Stonehaven event has reached its £240,000 milestone for money raised since it began in 2009.

Organiser of the festival, Robert Lindsay said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better comeback after the pandemic than this.

“There was a party atmosphere for all three days of the Happening, with people just having so much fun and making special memories – even the sun put in an appearance.”

People’s generosity makes the event special

“We can’t thank everyone who came enough – especially as they have helped us raise such a remarkable amount of money which will now support local good causes as they get on their feet as we all come out of the pandemic.

“That spirit of generosity which goes hand-in-hand with a sense of joy and happiness is what makes the Happening so special.”

Over 150 beers and ciders were available for beer-loving visitors at the three-day festival as well as award-winning local food. Talented musicians were also performing ensuring it was an entertaining and memorable time for all.

Around 900 cyclists also took part in the Happening’s Sportive event taking on challenging routes from 55 to 100 miles long.

Several local charities will be supported from the funds raised from this year’s Happening which is run entirely by volunteers which Mr Lindsay said they could not do without.

He said: “From building and preparing the marquee, to welcoming guests, pouring pints and doing all the little unsung jobs that keep the festival running, around 400 people pitched in, rolled up their sleeves and made the Happening happen.

“We really don’t have the words to thank them for that.”

‘Celebrating the good things in life’

A donation of £8,000 each will go to the Stonehaven Fireballs Association, Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Stonehaven Air Training Corps, and Carronhill School.

Nine other Stonehaven charities – including Stonehaven Folk Festival, Stonehaven Yacht Club and Mackie RFC Youth – will each be receiving £2,500 from the event.

Mr Lindsay, also founder of Six Degrees North brewery, said: “The Happening is more than just a beer festival, albeit one that showcases the absolute best in today’s brewing, putting a spotlight on award-winning brewers, with this year’s putting Scottish breweries in the spotlight.

“But it is also very much a community event, a weekend that brings people together to celebrate the good things in life for three joyous days. It is also an event that leaves a legacy beyond just great memories.

“This weekend’s fundraising has taken the total the beer festival has raised to £242,000 since we first began in Stonehaven Town Hall in 2009.

“The people who support the festival have helped boost so many local charities and good causes. For that we thank them.”