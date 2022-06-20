Network Rail to hold 11th hour talks with union ahead of ‘biggest rail strike in 30 years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Network Rail to hold 11th hour talks with union ahead of ‘biggest rail strike in 30 years’

By Denny Andonova
June 20, 2022, 9:19 am Updated: June 20, 2022, 12:28 pm
ScotRail is expected to hold a meeting with RMT union members on Monday. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.
ScotRail is expected to hold a meeting with RMT union members on Monday. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.

Rail users are being told to expect major disruption in what is described as the “biggest railway strike in 30 years”.

For three days this week – on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday – every service across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire will be cancelled, with only five services running in the central belt.

The RMT union confirmed on Saturday that industrial action will go ahead after talks failed to resolve a row over pay, jobs and conditions.

11th hour talks between union members and Network Rail are due to continue today in an effort to reach an agreement.

While the industrial action is planned for only three days, Network Rail bosses are expecting further disruption across the country until June 25 – regardless of the outcome of today’s meeting.

It comes after the rail operator managed to resolve their disagreement with drivers’ union Aslef by offering a 5% pay rise deal.

Rail operator determined to ‘find solution’

A Network Rail spokesman has insisted the company’s teams are working hard to put alternative plans in place to ease the impact of the strike.

He said: “We’re serious about trying to find a solution and work out a compromise that gives our people a decent pay rise, but it has to be affordable for taxpayers and fare payers.

“Our offers have so far been rejected, with union demands far from being affordable. We will continue to talk and to try and find a way through and avert this needless and damaging strike.

“We understand the disruption the strike will cause communities across the country and we have been working hard to put contingency plans in place to run as many services as possible.”

A spokesman for the RMT said it had various disputes across the whole of the UK, including with both Network Rail and ScotRail.

What services will still be running?

Maintenance staff and signal controllers are due to strike, which is expected to severely affect the daily services across the national network.

Only five routes across Scotland will be available to customers:

  • Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour
  • Edinburgh – Bathgate: two trains per hour
  • Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour
  • Glasgow – Lanark: two trains per hour
  • Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour

ScotRail urged travellers to plan ahead for the disruption as final services on the five routes that will operate will depart well before 6.30pm on strike days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]