Network Rail to hold 11th hour talks with union ahead of ‘biggest rail strike in 30 years’

Rail users are being told to expect major disruption in what is described as the “biggest railway strike in 30 years”.

For three days this week – on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday – every service across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire will be cancelled, with only five services running in the central belt.

The RMT union confirmed on Saturday that industrial action will go ahead after talks failed to resolve a row over pay, jobs and conditions.

11th hour talks between union members and Network Rail are due to continue today in an effort to reach an agreement.

While the industrial action is planned for only three days, Network Rail bosses are expecting further disruption across the country until June 25 – regardless of the outcome of today’s meeting.

It comes after the rail operator managed to resolve their disagreement with drivers’ union Aslef by offering a 5% pay rise deal.

Rail operator determined to ‘find solution’

A Network Rail spokesman has insisted the company’s teams are working hard to put alternative plans in place to ease the impact of the strike.

He said: “We’re serious about trying to find a solution and work out a compromise that gives our people a decent pay rise, but it has to be affordable for taxpayers and fare payers.

“Our offers have so far been rejected, with union demands far from being affordable. We will continue to talk and to try and find a way through and avert this needless and damaging strike.

“We understand the disruption the strike will cause communities across the country and we have been working hard to put contingency plans in place to run as many services as possible.”

A spokesman for the RMT said it had various disputes across the whole of the UK, including with both Network Rail and ScotRail.

What services will still be running?

Maintenance staff and signal controllers are due to strike, which is expected to severely affect the daily services across the national network.

Only five routes across Scotland will be available to customers:

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Bathgate: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Lanark: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour

ScotRail urged travellers to plan ahead for the disruption as final services on the five routes that will operate will depart well before 6.30pm on strike days.