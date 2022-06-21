Five teenagers charged in connection with fire at Stuartfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Five teenagers charged in connection with fire at Stuartfield

By Ellie Milne
June 21, 2022, 1:24 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 4:14 pm
A vehicle and derelict property were found alight on Saturday night. Photo: Jasperimage.
Five teenagers have been charged in connection with a fire which took place in Aberdeenshire.

Fire crews were called to a derelict property that had gone up in flames just outside Stuartfield, near Mintlaw, on Saturday night.

Now teenagers, all aged 13 or 14, have been cautioned and charged in connection with the incident.

They will all be reported to the police’s youth justice team.

Photos taken at the scene show smoke damage to the outside of the building, which was cordoned off by officers.

A vehicle was also found alight at the scene, where a white van, storage containers and what appears to be a gas canister were also pictured.

Residents from nearby houses shared footage on social media showing large plumes of smoke over fields and woodland.

Emergency service response

The fire service received reports of the blaze at around 9.45pm on Saturday and sent six appliances to the scene.

Around 30 crew members spent four hours extinguishing the flames before the stop message coming in at 2am on Sunday.

Firefighters remained at the scene until 5.30am as a precaution.

The incident was then passed to police who treated the fire as “suspicious”.

A police spokeswoman said: “Five teenagers, two aged 14 and three aged 13, have been cautioned and charged in connection with a fire at Stuartfield, Peterhead at around 10.15pm on Saturday, June 18.

“A full report will be sent to the youth justice management unit.”

