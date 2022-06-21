Five teenagers charged in connection with fire at Stuartfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five teenagers have been charged in connection with a fire which took place in Aberdeenshire.

Fire crews were called to a derelict property that had gone up in flames just outside Stuartfield, near Mintlaw, on Saturday night.

Now teenagers, all aged 13 or 14, have been cautioned and charged in connection with the incident.

They will all be reported to the police’s youth justice team.

Photos taken at the scene show smoke damage to the outside of the building, which was cordoned off by officers.

A vehicle was also found alight at the scene, where a white van, storage containers and what appears to be a gas canister were also pictured.

Residents from nearby houses shared footage on social media showing large plumes of smoke over fields and woodland.

Emergency service response

The fire service received reports of the blaze at around 9.45pm on Saturday and sent six appliances to the scene.

Around 30 crew members spent four hours extinguishing the flames before the stop message coming in at 2am on Sunday.

Firefighters remained at the scene until 5.30am as a precaution.

The incident was then passed to police who treated the fire as “suspicious”.

A police spokeswoman said: “Five teenagers, two aged 14 and three aged 13, have been cautioned and charged in connection with a fire at Stuartfield, Peterhead at around 10.15pm on Saturday, June 18.

“A full report will be sent to the youth justice management unit.”