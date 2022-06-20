One Aberdeen man is walking to get one million people talking about suicide

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen University professor is walking from Land’s End to John O’ Groats to raise awareness of the impact of suicide on families.

Professor John Gibson hopes to raise £250,000 for the Canmore Trust through his walking challenge.

Since launching his fundraiser he has managed to raise more than £25,000.

Mr Gibson and his wife, Isobel Gibson, set up the charity following their son Cameron’s death by suicide in 2019.

It aims to promote and develop the concept of “safe spaces” in people’s minds, workplaces, homes and classrooms, and ensure these are made available to anyone affected by suicide.

As well as fundraising, the challenge also aims to encourage a national conversation about suicide prevention.

‘Opening up the conversation’

Mr Gibson started the journey at Land’s End on June 13. He was joined by Mrs Gibson and family friend John Gallacher.

He said: “It means a huge amount to Isobel and I to be undertaking this 1,200-mile adventure – which has been in the planning for over a year now but was frequently thwarted by Covid and lockdowns.

“Walking in the great outdoors has been a significant part of trying to recover from Cameron’s death in October 2019, and that’s why we are now combining walking with opening up a national conversation about suicide and suicide prevention.

“We have already had some very meaningful conversations with many people as we walk – so many families, communities and workplaces have been affected by suicide and opening up the conversation and bringing suicide into the light is part of Cameron’s legacy.”

Support from the public

Mr Gibson plans to reach John O’ Groats by Saturday August 27 after almost 11 weeks of walking.

Beginning on the South West Coastal path, he will travel along the Welsh border, into the Peak District and through the Pennines.

A special meet and greet event is scheduled to take place in Edinburgh on Saturday August 6, where supporters can join Mr and Mrs Gibson for a picnic and celebration.

The professor is sharing updates from the challenge via his JustGiving page showing which areas he has covered each day.

Supporters have left a number of touching tributes and messages of encouragement on the page, including those he has met on his travels so far.

One person wrote: “Lovely to meet you all and to have the pleasure of your company today. Thank you for sharing your stories of Cameron and inspiring us all to keep talking.”

Another commented: “Was great to see you yesterday. Good luck with the fundraising, I am certain that this will help many people and hopefully save lives. Thank you for talking openly about your experiences.”

Staff and students from Aberdeen University’s Institute of Dentistry, where Mr Gibson worked as director before his son’s death, will also host events to fundraise for the charity.