Memorial garden to remember much-loved pupil Gerrard Somers unveiled at Kingsford School

Pupils and staff at an Aberdeen primary school have unveiled a new garden in memory of a much-loved pupil.

Six-year-old Gerrard Somers died in April 2021 after his incurable heart defect worsened.

His fellow pupils and teachers took to the streets outside Kingsford Primary School to pay an emotional tribute on the day of his funeral, releasing balloons and tying ribbons to the gate to say farewell.

Now, they have created a special garden at the school in his memory, featuring 16 painted planters and two specially commissioned benches inspired by Gerrard’s favourite film, Toy Story.

It was designed and planted out by the pupils after they received donations from garden centres in the area – and they already have plans to extend the space in the future.

‘A wonderful garden that celebrates Gerrard’

Depute head teacher Gary Bain said: “Our pupil leadership group did a fantastic job of collecting all the ideas the children submitted to then design Gerrard’s Garden.

“Once we received the planters, pupils helped to paint them in bright, rainbow colours ready to be filled with compost and plants.

“We are very grateful to Ben Reid, Dobbies and Foxlane garden centres for their generous donation of plants.

“Longer-term we are hoping to use the garden to grow a wide variety of vegetables and herbs, as well as flowers, to tie in with lessons on food sustainability.”

Gerrard’s parents, Lynne Mann and Barry Somers, added: “We love how the garden looks and appreciate the efforts of pupils and staff, in creating a wonderful space that celebrates Gerrard.

“It is a great addition to the community, it will be wonderful to watch it grow and be used by pupils from the school for years to come.

“The benches look amazing and the fact they are Toy Story-themed ­­­̶ which was Gerrard’s favourite movie ̶ makes it even more special.”