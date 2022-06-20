Memorial garden to remember much-loved pupil Gerrard Somers unveiled at Kingsford School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Memorial garden to remember much-loved pupil Gerrard Somers unveiled at Kingsford School

By Ellie Milne
June 20, 2022, 4:48 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 6:04 pm
Depute head teacher Gary Bain in the new memorial garden for Gerrard Somers. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.
Depute head teacher Gary Bain in the new memorial garden for Gerrard Somers. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

Pupils and staff at an Aberdeen primary school have unveiled a new garden in memory of a much-loved pupil.

Six-year-old Gerrard Somers died in April 2021 after his incurable heart defect worsened.

His fellow pupils and teachers took to the streets outside Kingsford Primary School to pay an emotional tribute on the day of his funeral, releasing balloons and tying ribbons to the gate to say farewell.

Now, they have created a special garden at the school in his memory, featuring 16 painted planters and two specially commissioned benches inspired by Gerrard’s favourite film, Toy Story.

It was designed and planted out by the pupils after they received donations from garden centres in the area – and they already have plans to extend the space in the future.

Gerrard Somers, 6, was a much-loved pupil at Kingsford School.

‘A wonderful garden that celebrates Gerrard’

Depute head teacher Gary Bain said: “Our pupil leadership group did a fantastic job of collecting all the ideas the children submitted to then design Gerrard’s Garden.

“Once we received the planters, pupils helped to paint them in bright, rainbow colours ready to be filled with compost and plants.

“We are very grateful to Ben Reid, Dobbies and Foxlane garden centres for their generous donation of plants.

“Longer-term we are hoping to use the garden to grow a wide variety of vegetables and herbs, as well as flowers, to tie in with lessons on food sustainability.”

Gerrard’s parents, Lynne Mann and Barry Somers, added: “We love how the garden looks and appreciate the efforts of pupils and staff, in creating a wonderful space that celebrates Gerrard.

“It is a great addition to the community, it will be wonderful to watch it grow and be used by pupils from the school for years to come.

“The benches look amazing and the fact they are Toy Story-themed ­­­̶ which was Gerrard’s favourite movie ̶ makes it even more special.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal