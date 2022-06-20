Eight fines issued and one charged after unofficial car meet on Aberdeen Beach Boulevard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eight fines issued and one charged after unofficial car meet on Aberdeen Beach Boulevard

By Cameron Roy
June 20, 2022, 8:26 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 9:05 pm
Police believe a number of crimes were committed.
Police have fined eight people for motoring offences and charged two more after a large unofficial car meeting on Aberdeen Beach Boulevard.

The incident took place on Saturday, June 18, after a patrol was carried out in the area.

Police say there was a large number of vehicles and pedestrians in the vicinity.

Police say a number of offences were committed: 

  • Eight men, aged between 18 and 31, were issued fixed penalty notices for road traffic offences.
  • A 21-year-old man was charged with drug offences and will appear in court at a later date.
  • Three men, aged 18, 19 and 21, were issued anti-social driving warnings. This means their cars can be seized if they commit further offences.
  • A 26-year-old female was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for a road traffic offence.

The area has hosted large car meet-ups before.

Last May, police investigated car park burnouts and wheelies at the nearby Queens Links.

The event was advertised on social media and videos soon emerged of cars and bikes performing tricks, burning rubber and causing noise.

Screenshots from TikTok of the meeting at nearby Queens Links last May.

Police say ‘majority acted in a responsible manner’

Regarding the incident on Saturday night, Constable Ritchie, of the road policing unit, said: “Our prime focus is reducing road traffic collisions on north-east roads and influencing driver behaviour.

“Given a large number of people that attended this event it was reassuring that the majority of attendees acted in a responsible manner.

“These events cause a significant disruption to the road network and surrounding community and we will continue to work with partners to encourage that these events take place on private land.”

