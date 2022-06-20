Eight fines issued and one charged after unofficial car meet on Aberdeen Beach Boulevard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have fined eight people for motoring offences and charged two more after a large unofficial car meeting on Aberdeen Beach Boulevard.

The incident took place on Saturday, June 18, after a patrol was carried out in the area.

Police say there was a large number of vehicles and pedestrians in the vicinity.

Police say a number of offences were committed:

Eight men, aged between 18 and 31, were issued fixed penalty notices for road traffic offences.

A 21-year-old man was charged with drug offences and will appear in court at a later date.

Three men, aged 18, 19 and 21, were issued anti-social driving warnings. This means their cars can be seized if they commit further offences.

A 26-year-old female was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for a road traffic offence.

The area has hosted large car meet-ups before.

Last May, police investigated car park burnouts and wheelies at the nearby Queens Links.

The event was advertised on social media and videos soon emerged of cars and bikes performing tricks, burning rubber and causing noise.

Police say ‘majority acted in a responsible manner’

Regarding the incident on Saturday night, Constable Ritchie, of the road policing unit, said: “Our prime focus is reducing road traffic collisions on north-east roads and influencing driver behaviour.

“Given a large number of people that attended this event it was reassuring that the majority of attendees acted in a responsible manner.

“These events cause a significant disruption to the road network and surrounding community and we will continue to work with partners to encourage that these events take place on private land.”