Investigation launched after woman taken to hospital after being hit by Aberdeen police car By David Mackay June 20, 2022, 8:49 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 8:49 pm Police at the scene at the King Street and West North Street junction. Photo: DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An investigation has been launched after a police car on an emergency call hit a pedestrian in Aberdeen. The 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle near the junction between King Street and West North Street. Police have confirmed the officers were responding to an emergency call at the time of the incident. The collision has now been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) for investigation. A Pirc spokeswoman said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious injury of a 23 year-old female in Aberdeen following police contact. “The matter was referred to the Pirc by Police Scotland and a report will be submitted to the Chief Constable in due course.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Masked thieves steal Aberdeen couple’s Audi then use it to steal another car just one hour later Eight fines issued and one charged after unofficial car meet on Aberdeen Beach Boulevard Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area Missing woman wearing red and purple check bottoms last seen at Elgin hospital