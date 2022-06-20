Investigation launched after woman taken to hospital after being hit by Aberdeen police car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched after a police car on an emergency call hit a pedestrian in Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle near the junction between King Street and West North Street.

Police have confirmed the officers were responding to an emergency call at the time of the incident.

The collision has now been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) for investigation.

A Pirc spokeswoman said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious injury of a 23 year-old female in Aberdeen following police contact.

“The matter was referred to the Pirc by Police Scotland and a report will be submitted to the Chief Constable in due course.”