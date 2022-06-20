Celebrating stories of the past: Aberdeen Cyrenians searches for former volunteers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celebrating stories of the past: Aberdeen Cyrenians searches for former volunteers

By Lottie Hood
June 20, 2022, 10:20 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 10:22 pm
The Aberdeen charity is searching for volunteers from the over course of its history for a special June celebration.

First started by students of Aberdeen University as a soup kitchen, the organisation has been caring for some of the north-east’s most vulnerable for 54 years.

Having had many people helping over the years, Aberdeen Cyrenians is now seeking out volunteers who have generously given their time over the course of its history for an event being held on Friday 24th June.

CEO of the organisation, Chris Bennett-Taylor, said volunteers have played a key role in supporting people overwhelmed by crisis.

Looking forward to hearing past stories

“Volunteering has been the cornerstone of Aberdeen Cyrenians from the very beginning,” he said.

“We were absolutely delighted that the work of our volunteers and organisation was recognised by the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest honour a charity can receive, equivalent to an MBE.

“As we are finally able to come together to celebrate this achievement, we wanted to reach out to all the volunteers from over the years that had brought us to this place.”

It was in 1968 that the Committee for Rough Sleepers was formed by Aberdeen University students. A soup run re-distributing leftover food from their halls of residence was also shortly set up.

A year later a night shelter was opened where the homeless and those escaping abuse, violence and social exclusion have been helped and supported ever since.

Mr Bennett-Taylor added: “It’s our hope that volunteers from the past that made such valuable contributions will come forward to join us on this special occasion.

“Many people don’t realise what a huge difference their support has made, so we would encourage everyone, even if they don’t feel that they did much, to sign up and join us.

“We’re looking forward to hearing stories from the past.”

Aberdeen Cyrenians is asking anyone that would like to attend the event on Friday, June 24 to contact them by emailing queensaward@weareac.org

