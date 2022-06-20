Celebrating stories of the past: Aberdeen Cyrenians searches for former volunteers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Aberdeen charity is searching for volunteers from the over course of its history for a special June celebration.

First started by students of Aberdeen University as a soup kitchen, the organisation has been caring for some of the north-east’s most vulnerable for 54 years.

Having had many people helping over the years, Aberdeen Cyrenians is now seeking out volunteers who have generously given their time over the course of its history for an event being held on Friday 24th June.

CEO of the organisation, Chris Bennett-Taylor, said volunteers have played a key role in supporting people overwhelmed by crisis.

Looking forward to hearing past stories

“Volunteering has been the cornerstone of Aberdeen Cyrenians from the very beginning,” he said.

“We were absolutely delighted that the work of our volunteers and organisation was recognised by the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest honour a charity can receive, equivalent to an MBE.

“As we are finally able to come together to celebrate this achievement, we wanted to reach out to all the volunteers from over the years that had brought us to this place.”

It was in 1968 that the Committee for Rough Sleepers was formed by Aberdeen University students. A soup run re-distributing leftover food from their halls of residence was also shortly set up.

A year later a night shelter was opened where the homeless and those escaping abuse, violence and social exclusion have been helped and supported ever since.

Mr Bennett-Taylor added: “It’s our hope that volunteers from the past that made such valuable contributions will come forward to join us on this special occasion.

“Many people don’t realise what a huge difference their support has made, so we would encourage everyone, even if they don’t feel that they did much, to sign up and join us.

“We’re looking forward to hearing stories from the past.”

Aberdeen Cyrenians is asking anyone that would like to attend the event on Friday, June 24 to contact them by emailing queensaward@weareac.org