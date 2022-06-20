Fire at the historic Leith Hall mansion near Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews were called to tackle a fire at the historic Leith Hall, near Huntly.

The fire brigade was called at 9.07pm on Monday night, June 20.

Three pumps were used to help put out the fire.

It is believed that it was caused by unattended cooking equipment.

The stop message came back at 9.50pm and the fire brigade began to use large fans to ventilate the house and clear the smoke.

Leith House is owned by the National Trust

Leith House was built in 1650 and was owned by the Leith-Hay family for ten generations until just after World War II, when they donated it to the National Trust for Scotland.

It was donated along with all its furnishings and art.

Currently, it is used as an Aberdeenshire tourist attraction.

The National Trust manages around 40 stately homes in Scotland and say that the house is “one of the most complete collections in our care”.

The extent of the damage is currently unknown.