Aberdeen rail workers join nation-wide strike action as thousands face disruption to services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen rail workers join nation-wide strike action as thousands face disruption to services

By Denny Andonova
June 21, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 12:20 pm
Aberdeen Trades Union Council joins rail strike in solidarity to workers
RMT and Aberdeen Trade Union Council members gathered in Aberdeen to demand better work conditions for the rail workers. Image by DCT Media.

Rail workers have taken to the streets of Aberdeen to voice their demands as a nation-wide industrial action wreaks disruption to services across Scotland.

All trains across the north and north-east have been cancelled today as thousands of RMT members, as well as 13 train operators, join forces in the biggest rail strike for a generation.

Strikes will also be held on Thursday and Saturday.

It comes after last-ditch talks between the union and Network Rail failed to resolve the bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions – with all sides blaming each other for the lack of progress.

RMT union members in Aberdeen gathered on the city’s South College Street and joined the fight, armed with banners, flags and posters.

Aberdeen Trade Union Council (ATUC) members also took a stand outside the city’s train station in solidarity and support to their fellow workers.

ATUC retired delegate Tommy Campbell said: “It’s great to see so many people passing by showing their support for all rail workers and what we are doing here today.

RMT union members held a protest on South College Street with banners and posters. Image by DCT Media.

“Workers don’t want to go on strikes and taking that decision is never easy – this is always the last resort and it’s unfortunate that it has to cause such disruption.

“We need a real and adequate rail service for customers – but that service is provided and made possible by the rail workers, and we need to acknowledge and respect that.

“As a trade union, we are determined to continue supporting rail workers in their discussions with the government and the rail operators until they reach an agreement, which treats rail workers fairly and respectfully.”

More disruption for rail users ahead

As a result of the strike action, only five routes will be in operation in Scotland today, as well as on Thursday and Saturday.

Services will primarily be restricted to main lines, but even those will only be open between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

However, ScotRail delivery director David Simpson has warned rail users that the industrial action is expected to affect services beyond the planned dates.

Mr Simpson added: “Regrettably, the disruption caused by the RMT Network Rail strike action extends to the days following strike action as well.

Aberdeen Trades Union Council took a stand outside Aberdeen Train Station in solidarity. Image by DCT Media.

“This is due to Network Rail signal boxes across Scotland’s Railway opening at different times throughout the day.

“It means, for some routes, it may be later in the day before we’re able to operate services as normal.

“I’d encourage anyone planning to travel on the railway on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, to check their journey in advance to see if their train is running, and on days of strike action to only travel if they really need to on the five routes where services are operating.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]