Man arrested after £520,000 worth of cannabis seized from Aberdeen property

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after drugs valued at more than £500,000 were seized in Aberdeen.

Officers discovered cannabis being grown in a property while carrying out inquiries in the Grandholm Grove area.

The cannabis is estimated to have a street value of £520,000.

A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drug offences, and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Officers have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man for drugs offences following the discovery of a cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of around £520,000 within a property in the Grandholm Grove area of Aberdeen on Sunday, 19 June. More: https://t.co/heSrHYjPSz pic.twitter.com/ntlZFzzAfl — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) June 21, 2022

Detective Sergeant Erika Griffiths, from North East CID Proactive, said: “We have seized a large quantity of drugs and have arrested one individual.

“Taking drugs off the street is a priority for police and we will ensure the north-east remains a hostile environment for anyone looking to engage in criminality.

“Anybody with any information or concerns about drugs within their community should contact police via 101 where we can then investigate.”