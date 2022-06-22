Tense scenes at Cruden Bay as site visit held for potential new cafe at Port Errol Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tense scenes at Cruden Bay as site visit held for potential new cafe at Port Errol Harbour

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
June 22, 2022, 4:45 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 5:35 pm
Members of the Buchan area committee visited the site of the proposed cafe at Port Erroll Harbour
Buchan councillors attended a short but tense site visit in Cruden Bay yesterday to check out the location of a proposed cafe at Port Erroll Harbour.

They considered the application earlier this month but agreed to visit the site before making a final decision.

The applicants – a family from Cruden Bay – are hoping to get the go-ahead for the new facility to be named the Harbour Dunes Cafe.

It would be located on the ground at the end of Harbour Street which was previously used to dry salmon fishing nets.

Port Erroll Harbour Ltd have agreed to lease the land if the plan gets the green light.

It is hoped the lease would provide much-needed funds to repair the historic harbour.

It has been estimated that the required work would cost more than £2 million.

During the site visit, which lasted just seven minutes, councillors were able to see how the cafe would fit in to the surrounding area.

Those involved with the application also attended and were joined by some members of the public.

Project architect Steve Brown with his dog Geordie.
‘It’s a harbour first, conservation area second’

Project architect Steve Brown, who took along his dog Geordie, said the application had “met all of the planning criteria”.

He added: “The design is entirely appropriate for a harbour, it’s based on shipping containers with timber cladding.”

Mr Brown noted six of the former net drying poles would need to be moved elsewhere on the site but stressed they would not be taken away.

He added: “It will give the harbour board some financial return and as part of that, it gives them more access to funding for repairs.

“The pier is in a really bad state and if they have a regular source of funding by rental from here it gives them an opportunity to access more grants.

“It’s a harbour first, conservation area second.”

Members of the public also attended the site visit.
Cafe plan has split local opinion

Local historian Mike Shepherd attended the site visit on behalf of the Port Erroll Heritage Group.

He said: “What is proposed, at the heart of it, is a cafe to be built out of modern steel shipping containers which is not in keeping with the area’s heritage.

“Apart from the planning process itself, the people in the village have not been asked about these plans.

“There is a disconnect between the people here at the harbour and the rest of the community.

“A cafe would encourage tourism and would be an amenity for visitors but why would they want to put it here when there is other space within the harbour area?”

The proposed café would sit on ground previously used for drying fishing nets.
Tour operators “impressed” with village

Last month the village welcomed Dracula fans from across the globe to mark the novel’s 125th anniversary.

Irish author Bram Stoker wrote much of the classic tale while staying at Cruden Bay.

As part of the celebration, visitors were taken on a tour around the village to show them the areas connected with the writing of Dracula.

Mr Shepherd, who himself has written books about Bram Stoker, Cruden Bay and Dracula, was involved with the tours.

He said operators Experience Transylvania were “so impressed” with the pilot tour that they intend to come back again in the future.

Councillors on the proposed cafe site at Port Erroll Harbour.
Preserve heritage to boost tourism

Mr Shepherd added: “This is the start of international tourism, exactly the kind of thing that Aberdeenshire needs with oil winding down.

“Aberdeenshire has a lot to offer and Cruden Bay and its connection with Bram Stoker and Dracula is increasingly getting international attention.

“The drying green is an authentic part of the heritage here linked to the harbour.

“Bram Stoker would recognise this place, he’s written about it in one of his novels.

“A vital part of the tourism industry here in Cruden Bay and Aberdeenshire is preserving the heritage of places like this.

“International tourists want to come here to see the harbour that Bram Stoker wrote about and the beach over there, not a modern cafe totally out of place blocking the view and destroying the authenticity of the village.”

He added: “Is it worth destroying the heritage and the authenticity of the place? No, not at all.

“The Port Erroll part of Cruden Bay is one of the best-preserved Victorian fishing villages on this part of the coast and for tourism reasons we want to keep it that way.”

Councillors were shown where the proposed cafe would sit on the historic site.
Cafe is ‘desperately needed’

Meanwhile, local resident Margie Davidson, who has lived in Cruden Bay for 40 years, said she was “all for it”.

The village regularly welcomes bus tours and visits from local groups but Ms Davidson said there was nothing on offer for those stopping by.

She said: “A cafe there is desperately needed, there’s all these folk and nowhere for them to go.

“I’ve got grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the village, and the feeling with the mums at the school is that they would love a cafe”.

You can check out the cafe plans for yourself by clicking here.

