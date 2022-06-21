Emergency services called to car and burger van on fire in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were called to tackle a car and burger van on fire in Aberdeen last night.

Fire service were alerted to a burning vehicle at the corner of Bank Street and Canal Street in the city’s Woodside area at around 9.15pm.

Two appliances were sent to the scene from North Anderson Drive shortly after.

Crews used a breathing apparatus, a pump, a hose jet, and a thermal image camera to put out the flames, which extended to a burger van parked nearby.

The source of the fire is currently unknown.

Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control within an hour, with the last appliance leaving the scene at around 10.22pm.

Police assistance was not required at the scene, however, a fire spokeswoman has now confirmed the incident has been referred to the force for further investigation.

She added: “We were called to an incident at the corner of Bank Street and Canal Street in Aberdeen at around 9.15pm following reports of a vehicle on fire.

“The fire had extended to a nearby burger van and crews used a breathing apparatus, a pump, a hose jet, and a thermal image camera.

“The stop message was received at 9.53pm and the last appliance left the scene at 10.22pm.

“The incident has now been referred to police.”