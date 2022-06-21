Emergency services called to car and burger van on fire in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emergency services called to car and burger van on fire in Aberdeen

By Cameron Roy
June 21, 2022, 11:42 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 8:44 am
Fire crews were called to Bank Street in Aberdeen following reports of a car on fire. Image by Google.
Emergency services were called to tackle a car and burger van on fire in Aberdeen last night.

Fire service were alerted to a burning vehicle at the corner of Bank Street and Canal Street in the city’s Woodside area at around 9.15pm.

Two appliances were sent to the scene from North Anderson Drive shortly after.

Crews used a breathing apparatus, a pump, a hose jet, and a thermal image camera to put out the flames, which extended to a burger van parked nearby.

The source of the fire is currently unknown.

Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control within an hour, with the last appliance leaving the scene at around 10.22pm.

Police assistance was not required at the scene, however, a fire spokeswoman has now confirmed the incident has been referred to the force for further investigation.

She added: “We were called to an incident at the corner of Bank Street and Canal Street in Aberdeen at around 9.15pm following reports of a vehicle on fire.

“The fire had extended to a nearby burger van and crews used a breathing apparatus, a pump, a hose jet, and a thermal image camera.

“The stop message was received at 9.53pm and the last appliance left the scene at 10.22pm.

“The incident has now been referred to police.”

