Teenager taken to hospital after being hit by car in Aboyne

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Aboyne.

The incident took place on Bridgeview Road, near Aboyne Academy, at around 8.30am on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old girl was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over.

Access to the road was temporarily restricted with drivers advised to divert via Rhu-Na-Haven Road.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of a 17-year-old woman struck by a car on Bridgeview Road, Aboyne around 8:30am on Wednesday June 22.

“She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over.”