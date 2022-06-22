Teenager taken to hospital after being hit by car in Aboyne By Ellie Milne June 22, 2022, 12:48 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 5:29 pm The incident took place near Aboyne Academy. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A teenager has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Aboyne. The incident took place on Bridgeview Road, near Aboyne Academy, at around 8.30am on Wednesday. The 17-year-old girl was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over. Access to the road was temporarily restricted with drivers advised to divert via Rhu-Na-Haven Road. A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of a 17-year-old woman struck by a car on Bridgeview Road, Aboyne around 8:30am on Wednesday June 22. “She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Investigation launched after woman taken to hospital after being hit by Aberdeen police car Eight fines issued and one charged after unofficial car meet on Aberdeen Beach Boulevard Woman taken to hospital after being hit by police car on emergency call in Aberdeen Man charged following break-in at The Bread Guy in Torry