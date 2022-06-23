North-east musicians raising money for Ukrainians by hosting concert and contributing to upcoming album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east musicians raising money for Ukrainians by hosting concert and contributing to upcoming album

By Lottie Hood
June 23, 2022, 2:46 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 3:57 pm
Musicians at a concert in May at Fraserburgh South Church raised over £4,200 for Ukrainians refugees.
Musicians at a concert in May at Fraserburgh South Church raised over £4,200 for Ukrainians refugees. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council

Musicians from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are doing their bit to help raise money for Ukrainian music students, children and family.

Several musicians are hosting a concert to help raise money for Ukrainian music students while another is contributing to an upcoming album raising money for children and families from Ukraine.

The musical themed fundraisers will be gathering funds for the charity Kidsave and covering living costs for music students arriving in Scotland.

The concert will be held at Midstocket Parish Church.
The concert will be held at Midstocket Parish Church. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Music has the ‘power to transform lives’

North-east musicians are joining forces to host a music-filled afternoon at 3pm on Sunday, July 3 at Midstocket Church in Aberdeen.

Staff from Aberdeenshire Council’s Instrumental Music Service will be teaming up with Sistema Scotland/Torry Big Noise and other musicians for the event.

Many music students have been forced to flee Ukraine to continue their studies abroad in order to escape the ongoing conflict.

Money raised from the concert will go towards covering living expenses for students applying to study at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in the next year.

Nataliia Naismith, a Ukrainian violinist with the Aberdeenshire Instrumental Music Service, is helping to organise the concert after a successful one in Fraserburgh.

Mrs Naismith said: “I was really humbled by the response to the last concert, so when I heard about a need to raise funds for young musicians from Ukraine to meet their living costs, I thought holding another concert would be a great way to provide support.

“It is also a fantastic way of raising awareness of music and its power to transform lives.”

The concert will be directed by Gareth John, of the Aberdeen City Orchestra, and will feature solo piano performances by Sofia Shokhina and Huang Jing.

Adult tickets cost £10 while admission for children up to the age of 18 is free. Tickets are only available at the door.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event but who wishes to donate can do so over the phone to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland at 07990 118023.

Gordon Edgar. Supplied by Gordon Edgar.

Aberdeen musician inspired by Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, Bridge of Don man Gordon Edgar is also doing his part by adding his song “Ukrainian Resistance” to a new music album.

Featuring one of the Ukrainian President’s speeches, the song is due to be released under the name CBradford.

Mr Edgar admitted he was “gobsmacked” to hear back after he provided a link to his track.

Describing himself as a complete amateur, the health and social worker said the track had been inspired by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“At one point it started to sound quite eerie,” he added. “It just occurred to me that there was a breakdown that I had in it and just felt like it felt right for Zelenski speaking because I think he’s been quite inspirational to a lot of us.

“That was when it turned I thought I’ll just call it Ukrainian Resistance to make it that theme.”

The jungle/ drum and bass compilation album is being released on Friday, July 1.

All the proceeds raising will go to Kidsave a charity focused on rescuing children and families in Ukraine and providing humanitarian aid. Details on the album and how to download it can be found here. 

