North-east musicians raising money for Ukrainians by hosting concert and contributing to upcoming album

Musicians from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are doing their bit to help raise money for Ukrainian music students, children and family.

Several musicians are hosting a concert to help raise money for Ukrainian music students while another is contributing to an upcoming album raising money for children and families from Ukraine.

The musical themed fundraisers will be gathering funds for the charity Kidsave and covering living costs for music students arriving in Scotland.

Music has the ‘power to transform lives’

North-east musicians are joining forces to host a music-filled afternoon at 3pm on Sunday, July 3 at Midstocket Church in Aberdeen.

Staff from Aberdeenshire Council’s Instrumental Music Service will be teaming up with Sistema Scotland/Torry Big Noise and other musicians for the event.

Many music students have been forced to flee Ukraine to continue their studies abroad in order to escape the ongoing conflict.

Money raised from the concert will go towards covering living expenses for students applying to study at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in the next year.

Nataliia Naismith, a Ukrainian violinist with the Aberdeenshire Instrumental Music Service, is helping to organise the concert after a successful one in Fraserburgh.

Mrs Naismith said: “I was really humbled by the response to the last concert, so when I heard about a need to raise funds for young musicians from Ukraine to meet their living costs, I thought holding another concert would be a great way to provide support.

“It is also a fantastic way of raising awareness of music and its power to transform lives.”

The concert will be directed by Gareth John, of the Aberdeen City Orchestra, and will feature solo piano performances by Sofia Shokhina and Huang Jing.

Adult tickets cost £10 while admission for children up to the age of 18 is free. Tickets are only available at the door.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event but who wishes to donate can do so over the phone to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland at 07990 118023.

Aberdeen musician inspired by Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, Bridge of Don man Gordon Edgar is also doing his part by adding his song “Ukrainian Resistance” to a new music album.

Featuring one of the Ukrainian President’s speeches, the song is due to be released under the name CBradford.

Mr Edgar admitted he was “gobsmacked” to hear back after he provided a link to his track.

Describing himself as a complete amateur, the health and social worker said the track had been inspired by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“At one point it started to sound quite eerie,” he added. “It just occurred to me that there was a breakdown that I had in it and just felt like it felt right for Zelenski speaking because I think he’s been quite inspirational to a lot of us.

“That was when it turned I thought I’ll just call it Ukrainian Resistance to make it that theme.”

The jungle/ drum and bass compilation album is being released on Friday, July 1.

All the proceeds raising will go to Kidsave a charity focused on rescuing children and families in Ukraine and providing humanitarian aid. Details on the album and how to download it can be found here.