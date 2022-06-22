Road works on A96 at Huntly to begin next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to resurface more than a mile of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, at Huntly will begin next week.

Lasting for three weeks, temporary traffic lights and a convoy system will be in place overnight between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

During the day traffic lights and a single lane closure will remain in place.

The project is scheduled to start at 7.30pm on Monday, June 27 until 6.30am on Saturday, July 16.

Making the area around Huntly safer

Ian Stewart, of Bear Scotland’s north east unit, said: “This surfacing project at Huntly has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A96 for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of both road workers and motorists.

“Due to the nature of the works, temporary traffic lights will be required to remain in place during the daytime for safety.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project.

He added: “We encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be found via Traffic Scotland.