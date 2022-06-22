The ‘world of fun and theatre’ has come to an end as Hamleys in Aberdeen closes By Lottie Hood June 22, 2022, 7:42 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 8:17 pm 0 Hamleys in Union Square in Aberdeen is permanently closed. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hamleys store in Union Square in Aberdeen has closed. One of the oldest and largest toy stores in the world, the well-known brand opened a shop in the Aberdeen shopping centre in July 2021. Situated on the ground floor in Union Square, drones and giant bubbles were often seen flying through the store since its opening. However, it appears the promise of a “world of fun and theatre” has come to an end. Permanently closed Since opening its first store over 260 years ago, Hamleys has opened branches in over 160 locations worldwide. Adding Aberdeen to the list of locations last year helped to provide a number of jobs to those in the city as well as a new place for children to build “lasting memories”. The Hamleys doors are officially open! 😍👏🎉 Posted by Union Square Aberdeen on Thursday, 19 August 2021 The store that was hoped would be a “huge hit for families in Aberdeen” has closed its doors. When asked to comment on the closure, Hamleys said the shop was a pop-up store. A spokeswoman from Hamleys said: “The store in Aberdeen opened in 2021 and was a pop-up scheduled to close at this time.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Big Yellow expands Scottish business with £10m Aberdeen acquisition Haud the bus! Union Street pedestrianisation urged by Aberdeen planners on the eve of bus return to Granite Mile Aberdeen City Council to review all building projects worth millions in face of rising costs Struggle to sleep in the heat? Try Aberdeen expert’s quick and simple life hacks