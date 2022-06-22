The ‘world of fun and theatre’ has come to an end as Hamleys in Aberdeen closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The ‘world of fun and theatre’ has come to an end as Hamleys in Aberdeen closes

By Lottie Hood
June 22, 2022, 7:42 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 8:17 pm
Hamleys store in Union Square in Aberdeen has closed.

One of the oldest and largest toy stores in the world, the well-known brand opened a shop in the Aberdeen shopping centre in July 2021.

Situated on the ground floor in Union Square, drones and giant bubbles were often seen flying through the store since its opening.

However, it appears the promise of a “world of fun and theatre” has come to an end.

Permanently closed

Since opening its first store over 260 years ago, Hamleys has opened branches in over 160 locations worldwide.

Adding Aberdeen to the list of locations last year helped to provide a number of jobs to those in the city as well as a new place for children to build “lasting memories”.

The store that was hoped would be a “huge hit for families in Aberdeen” has closed its doors.

When asked to comment on the closure, Hamleys said the shop was a pop-up store.

A spokeswoman from Hamleys said: “The store in Aberdeen opened in 2021 and was a pop-up scheduled to close at this time.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

