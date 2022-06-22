The ‘world of fun and theatre’ has come to an end as Hamleys in Aberdeen closes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hamleys store in Union Square in Aberdeen has closed.

One of the oldest and largest toy stores in the world, the well-known brand opened a shop in the Aberdeen shopping centre in July 2021.

Situated on the ground floor in Union Square, drones and giant bubbles were often seen flying through the store since its opening.

However, it appears the promise of a “world of fun and theatre” has come to an end.

Permanently closed

Since opening its first store over 260 years ago, Hamleys has opened branches in over 160 locations worldwide.

Adding Aberdeen to the list of locations last year helped to provide a number of jobs to those in the city as well as a new place for children to build “lasting memories”.

The Hamleys doors are officially open! 😍👏🎉 Posted by Union Square Aberdeen on Thursday, 19 August 2021

The store that was hoped would be a “huge hit for families in Aberdeen” has closed its doors.

When asked to comment on the closure, Hamleys said the shop was a pop-up store.

A spokeswoman from Hamleys said: “The store in Aberdeen opened in 2021 and was a pop-up scheduled to close at this time.”