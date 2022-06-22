Highland dancing attire marks 70th anniversary at Aboyne Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Highland dancing attire marks 70th anniversary at Aboyne Highland Games

By Lottie Hood
June 22, 2022, 9:05 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 9:27 pm
The Aboyne Highland dress is the standard for dancers since its introduction in the 1950s. Supplied by Moyra Gray.
The Aboyne Highland dress is the standard for dancers since its introduction in the 1950s. Supplied by Moyra Gray.

Aboyne Highland Games will mark the 70th anniversary of the introduction, of the now standard, Aboyne dress with a special Highland dance.

In 1952, the standard attire to be used by every female Highland dancers all around the world was unveiled at the Aboyne Highland Games.

Back then, 15-year-old dancers Olive Kane and Lila Thomson showed off the new outfits in front of a crowd of 20,000.

The female dancers’ kilt was then thrown out in favour of the new women’s fuller kilt and velvet waistcoat design.

Inspired by Scottish women’s wear typical of the late 18th century Highland gatherings, the new attire became known as the “Aboyne dress”.

Marking the 70th anniversary since its inception, a special Highland reel will be performed by Highland dancers as the lord lieutenant enters the arena at this year’s Aboyne Highland Games.

The ‘Aboyne dress’ was seen as controversial at the time

Alistair Grant, chairman of Aboyne Highland Games, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating seventy years of the world famous Aboyne dress at this year’s games.

“There are two versions of the attire, but it generally consists of a dark bodice or waistcoat, decorative blouse, and full tartan skirt often with a sash or apron and was designed to be completely different from the male dancer’s kilts.

Highland dancers performing at the 2019 Aboyne Games in the traditional Aboyne Dress. Supplied by Harry Scott Deeside Camera Club.

“It’s said to have been a controversial decision at the time as some of the female dancers preferred the kilts, but it seems the decision of the 1952 committee was final, and to this day, the wearing of the Aboyne by female dancers is strongly preferred at the games.”

Preparations for this year’s games are underway, which Mr Grant said was thanks to “huge support” from the local community.

Attracting crowds of up to 10,000 people each year, the games will be held on August 6. 

Promising a packed programme for all the family to enjoy, the Aboyne Highland Games will be hosting more than 95 events and 80 trade stands on the day.

It will also include the usual pipers, dancers, light event athletes and hill races.

He added: “This year’s games will be especially significant given the hiatus of the past two years, and we look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to the green in Aboyne this summer.”

Tickets will be available on the day for £13 or can be purchased on Eventbrite in advance. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]