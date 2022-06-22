Highland dancing attire marks 70th anniversary at Aboyne Highland Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aboyne Highland Games will mark the 70th anniversary of the introduction, of the now standard, Aboyne dress with a special Highland dance.

In 1952, the standard attire to be used by every female Highland dancers all around the world was unveiled at the Aboyne Highland Games.

Back then, 15-year-old dancers Olive Kane and Lila Thomson showed off the new outfits in front of a crowd of 20,000.

The female dancers’ kilt was then thrown out in favour of the new women’s fuller kilt and velvet waistcoat design.

Inspired by Scottish women’s wear typical of the late 18th century Highland gatherings, the new attire became known as the “Aboyne dress”.

Marking the 70th anniversary since its inception, a special Highland reel will be performed by Highland dancers as the lord lieutenant enters the arena at this year’s Aboyne Highland Games.

The ‘Aboyne dress’ was seen as controversial at the time

Alistair Grant, chairman of Aboyne Highland Games, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating seventy years of the world famous Aboyne dress at this year’s games.

“There are two versions of the attire, but it generally consists of a dark bodice or waistcoat, decorative blouse, and full tartan skirt often with a sash or apron and was designed to be completely different from the male dancer’s kilts.

“It’s said to have been a controversial decision at the time as some of the female dancers preferred the kilts, but it seems the decision of the 1952 committee was final, and to this day, the wearing of the Aboyne by female dancers is strongly preferred at the games.”

Preparations for this year’s games are underway, which Mr Grant said was thanks to “huge support” from the local community.

Attracting crowds of up to 10,000 people each year, the games will be held on August 6.

Promising a packed programme for all the family to enjoy, the Aboyne Highland Games will be hosting more than 95 events and 80 trade stands on the day.

It will also include the usual pipers, dancers, light event athletes and hill races.

He added: “This year’s games will be especially significant given the hiatus of the past two years, and we look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to the green in Aboyne this summer.”

Tickets will be available on the day for £13 or can be purchased on Eventbrite in advance.