Two lonely cygnets find happy ending at north-east wildlife sanctuary with cute lion teddy as their new ‘fosterer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two lonely cygnets find happy ending at north-east wildlife sanctuary with cute lion teddy as their new ‘fosterer’

By Lauren Taylor
June 23, 2022, 3:48 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 4:21 pm
Stuart and Sydney have been happily paired together.
Stuart and Sydney have been happily paired together. Supplied by New Arc.

Two lonely cygnets rescued separately have found a happy ending – and an unusual foster carer – in a north-east wildlife sanctuary.

Little Sydney was brought to the New Arc, near Ellon, after being found all by himself at Lochter, near Oldmeldrum.

A family found him alone near another family of swans, so took him down to see but realised the other cygnets were much bigger.

They then took him to the New Arc to be looked after where he was at first kept alone.

Keith Marley, who runs the sanctuary, realised Sydney was feeling a “bit down” so put him in with some mallard ducklings for company.

🎼🎶 There once was an ugly duckling 🎶 called Sydney… who was pretty lonely after being found alone, with no siblings or parents to be foundNormally we like to keep species with their own kind, but as a single cygnet this wasn't possible so Sydney has some mallard ducklings as pals to keep him company for now

Posted by THE NEW ARC on Saturday, 18 June 2022

Then a second cygnet, Stuart, was later found alone in Stuartfield and brought to the sanctuary in the “nick of time” according to Mr Marley.

A fortunate pairing

Stuart’s arrival was fortunate for Sydney who was not mixing well with the ducklings.

The two were paired together and are now living happily in the centre with a lion teddy “fosterer”.

Mr Marley said the cygnets were given the lion as a comfort and the New Arc has a stash of teddies for this reason.

“If they’re on their own we put in a soft toy as a comfort,” he said.

“Ducks, in particular, do fixate on things and it’s good for them to have something to cosy up to.”

Sydney and Stuart will stay at the New Arc until they are fully fledged and have learned how to fly.

Mr Marley stressed that the biggest concern to the rescue at the moment is the avian flu outbreak.

Describing it as the “worst outbreak ever” in the UK he explained the disease can be asymptomatic – meaning the centre has to be very careful when rescuing birds.

Mr Marley recommended anyone who finds a young bird, or any wildlife, to phone for advice first before they pick it up and before they give it anything to eat or drink.

The New Arc can then give advice on the best course of action to take after.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]