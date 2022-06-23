Stonehaven celebrates 200th anniversary of birth of its most famous historical figure – RW Thomson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stonehaven celebrates 200th anniversary of birth of its most famous historical figure – RW Thomson

By Cameron Roy
June 23, 2022, 4:03 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 4:59 pm
Stonehaven Horizon volunteers (L to R): Linda Anderson, Gordon Wood, Aileen Phillip and Kath Boyne. Stonehaven Horizon Project.
Stonehaven is preparing to celebrate one of its most famous historical figures with special decorations and a vintage car rally.

Robert William Thomson was born in Stonehaven on 1822, and at the age of 23 would go on to invent the pneumatic tyre in 1846.

His patent involved rubber being inflated to form an air cushion for more comfortable road travel. It would go on to be used millions of times over the next 176 years.

This year, The Stonehaven Horizon Project has designed a flowed display to celebrate the 200th anniversary of his birth.

The colours chosen for this year’s rosette are blue and yellow, the same as the Ukrainian flag, to help raise awareness of the war.

‘Keeping Stonehaven looking bonnie’

Directly opposite the flower display, beside Barclay Street, there is an RW Thomson memorial plaque located on the building he was born in.

The flower and tyre project was carried out by the Stonehaven Horizon Project.

Its chairman, John Cruickshank, said: “It’s about promoting civic pride and keeping Stonehaven looking bonnie.

“We have over 200 floral displays across town.”

This year, there will also be the annual RW Thomson memorial classic car rally.

RW Thomson Memorial Fellowship in Stonehaven hast had the car rally in 2019. Supplied by RW Thompson Memorial Fellowship.

It is designed to showcase what RW Thomson’s invention went on to help create.

The rally was last held in 2019, as Covid has caused cancellation for the last two years. Before that, the rally was held consecutively for 52 years

‘A great son of Stonehaven’

The chairman of the RW Thomson Memorial Fellowship, Stuart Allan, said: “It is one of the ways that we perpetuate RW Thomson’s memory.

“He is one of the great sons of Stonehaven.

“An important historical figure whose tyre was of massive importance in allowing transport to become affordable to all.”

Motorbikes from the rally will be set up in the town square afterwards to help showcase the town’s historical figure.

Judges are due to visit Stonehaven in the first two weeks of August for the coastal division of the Keep Scotland Beautiful contest.

[[title]]

[[text]]

