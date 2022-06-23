‘People-friendly’ postmistress who has served Aberdeenshire community for more than 20 years to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘People-friendly’ postmistress who has served Aberdeenshire community for more than 20 years to retire

By Chris Opoku
June 23, 2022, 1:02 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 3:42 pm
Post Thumbnail

An Aberdeenshire postmistress is retiring after serving her community for more than two decades.

Lesley Flett, who runs the Kinellar Post Office, will retire next Saturday.

She and her husband Gordon moved to the village in 2001, where they started a Post Office and Bed & Breakfast business on Fintray Road.

Mr Flett, a keen cook, would prepare all the breakfasts before going off to work as an accountant. At one point they also had a hotel business

Their B&B was popular among workers in the oil industry.

Mrs Flett said: “When we moved here there was a shortage of accommodation for those in the oil industry and the property had seven bedrooms, so we decided to offer bed and breakfast.

“Many stayed with us for a number of years from Monday to Friday and they would go back to their families for the weekend. We were always busy with guests until the pandemic, so sadly we decided to give up the B&B business.”

The accommodation sector struggled with Covid funding, but luckily the pair still had the post office.

A people-friendly and well-respected person

She said: “People wanted to send parcels and cards to people they couldn’t see. Lots of Easter Eggs were sent during the first lockdown. People also had lots of home shopping returns and banking.

“I am a people-friendly person. I love speaking to people, so I have enjoyed chatting to my Post Office and B&B customers. I was a lollipop lady for eight years when my children were young, so I have loved my work.”

The couple expressed their thanks  to Dianne Wernham who has worked at the post office for the past 16 years.

Mr Flett retired eight years ago, and his wife is now ready to join him. They are now looking forward to spending time with their grandchildren, to travel and to stay at their holiday home in the Highlands.

Post Office area manager Greg Blackmore said: “We wish Lesley and Gordon all the best for their well-earned retirement. Lesley has been a popular, well-respected Postmistress.”

Post Office is working hard to restore services to the area and welcomes applications from potential retail partners.

The vacancy is currently being advertised on the website www.runapostoffice.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]