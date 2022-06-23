‘People-friendly’ postmistress who has served Aberdeenshire community for more than 20 years to retire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire postmistress is retiring after serving her community for more than two decades.

Lesley Flett, who runs the Kinellar Post Office, will retire next Saturday.

She and her husband Gordon moved to the village in 2001, where they started a Post Office and Bed & Breakfast business on Fintray Road.

Mr Flett, a keen cook, would prepare all the breakfasts before going off to work as an accountant. At one point they also had a hotel business

Their B&B was popular among workers in the oil industry.

Mrs Flett said: “When we moved here there was a shortage of accommodation for those in the oil industry and the property had seven bedrooms, so we decided to offer bed and breakfast.

“Many stayed with us for a number of years from Monday to Friday and they would go back to their families for the weekend. We were always busy with guests until the pandemic, so sadly we decided to give up the B&B business.”

The accommodation sector struggled with Covid funding, but luckily the pair still had the post office.

A people-friendly and well-respected person

She said: “People wanted to send parcels and cards to people they couldn’t see. Lots of Easter Eggs were sent during the first lockdown. People also had lots of home shopping returns and banking.

“I am a people-friendly person. I love speaking to people, so I have enjoyed chatting to my Post Office and B&B customers. I was a lollipop lady for eight years when my children were young, so I have loved my work.”

The couple expressed their thanks to Dianne Wernham who has worked at the post office for the past 16 years.

Mr Flett retired eight years ago, and his wife is now ready to join him. They are now looking forward to spending time with their grandchildren, to travel and to stay at their holiday home in the Highlands.

Post Office area manager Greg Blackmore said: “We wish Lesley and Gordon all the best for their well-earned retirement. Lesley has been a popular, well-respected Postmistress.”

Post Office is working hard to restore services to the area and welcomes applications from potential retail partners.

The vacancy is currently being advertised on the website www.runapostoffice.co.uk