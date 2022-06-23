Aberdeen train station deserted as second scheduled strike goes ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen train station deserted as second scheduled strike goes ahead

By Callum Main
June 23, 2022, 10:15 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 12:55 pm

A second of three scheduled rail strikes has gone ahead in Scotland today as talks broke down between RMT union members and railway employers.

The RMT union continues to be involved in a bitter dispute over pay and working conditions and accused the Transport Secretary of “wrecking” negotiations.

Members of the union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on Thursday following a stoppage on Tuesday, crippling large parts of the rail network.

RMT members are also scheduled to stage further strikes on Saturday.

Scenes at Aberdeen Railway Station show a stark contrast to the usual busy commuter hub.

Instead, with all trains cancelled, the station is effectively a ghost town.

Disruption for the north and north-east will continue tomorrow as ScotRail has introduced a heavily reduced timetable for the region.

Further strike action is set to take place on Saturday with all trains currently cancelled.

RMT and Aberdeen Trades Union Council members gathered at Aberdeen train station in solidarity to rail workers on strike.

Aberdeen workers join nation-wide action

Rail workers in the city have joined thousands of RMT members across the country in strike action.

The union and Network Rail have been locked in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

On Monday, Aberdeen RMT members formed a picket on South College Street.

What’s happening with trains for the rest of this week?

Passengers across the UK have been facing continued disruption this week, even on days in between the three scheduled 24-hour strikes.

ScotRail cancelled 90% of its services on Tuesday, while cross-border services were also badly affected.

On Wednesday, despite there being no scheduled strike, passengers still faced cancellations and delays.

ScotRail said this has been mainly caused by the staggered reopening of signal boxes.

The train operator urged any passengers wishing to travel on its services this week to check timetables on its website in advance.

It made a specific mention to fans of The Eagles to check trains ahead of the group’s concert at Murrayfield on Wednesday.

About 40,000 Network Rail staff are believed to have walked out at midnight on Tuesday.

