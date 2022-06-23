Aberdeen train station deserted as second scheduled strike goes ahead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second of three scheduled rail strikes has gone ahead in Scotland today as talks broke down between RMT union members and railway employers.

The RMT union continues to be involved in a bitter dispute over pay and working conditions and accused the Transport Secretary of “wrecking” negotiations.

Members of the union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on Thursday following a stoppage on Tuesday, crippling large parts of the rail network.

RMT members are also scheduled to stage further strikes on Saturday.

Scenes at Aberdeen Railway Station show a stark contrast to the usual busy commuter hub.

Instead, with all trains cancelled, the station is effectively a ghost town.

Disruption for the north and north-east will continue tomorrow as ScotRail has introduced a heavily reduced timetable for the region.

Further strike action is set to take place on Saturday with all trains currently cancelled.

Aberdeen workers join nation-wide action

Rail workers in the city have joined thousands of RMT members across the country in strike action.

The union and Network Rail have been locked in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

On Monday, Aberdeen RMT members formed a picket on South College Street.

What’s happening with trains for the rest of this week?

Passengers across the UK have been facing continued disruption this week, even on days in between the three scheduled 24-hour strikes.

ScotRail cancelled 90% of its services on Tuesday, while cross-border services were also badly affected.

On Wednesday, despite there being no scheduled strike, passengers still faced cancellations and delays.

ScotRail said this has been mainly caused by the staggered reopening of signal boxes.

The train operator urged any passengers wishing to travel on its services this week to check timetables on its website in advance.

It made a specific mention to fans of The Eagles to check trains ahead of the group’s concert at Murrayfield on Wednesday.

About 40,000 Network Rail staff are believed to have walked out at midnight on Tuesday.