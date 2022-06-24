‘No glass boxes, please’: Readers react to first glimpse at Beach Ballroom plaza plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The comments on our social media pages have largely been filled with bafflement and dismay from readers after we revealed the first images of plans for a new plaza at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom.

Council planners have drawn up concept art for a large pedestrianised area around the famous venue, complete with water features and a sunken garden for hosting events.

If all parts of the grand £150 million masterplan are approved, it would form part of a larger tree-lined walkway leading towards a new beachfront stadium for Aberdeen FC.

But the readers of the P&J and EE who voiced their opinion on Facebook did not seem impressed by the latest proposals.

A number of them were concerned about one of the most eye-catching aspects of the artist’s impressions – glass extensions fitted to the exterior of the art deco building, which dates back to 1926.

‘Leave the building be’

In a comment that gathered a number of likes, Nicola Fraser said: “Just restore it to it’s original state and stop messing with our landmarks. We don’t need a glass box on the roof…

“Besides, I thought the Beach Ballroom was a listed building. If they want to extend all our landmark buildings so they can rent out more space, then why don’t they just build a purpose built building for that… or open a mothballed one?

“Stop ruining the ones we have please.”

Alison Daly said: “NO NO NO NO NO – let’s leave this iconic art deco building be.

“Tidy it up by all means but please leave something in its original form – the image hides the beautiful domed roof!”

And Edward Stewart wanted to know: “What is this council’s obsession with glass roof extensions?

“Whose brother-in-law or cousin owns the glass roof extension company who is clearly raking it in each time the council wants to erect one of these?”

Where’s the traffic?

Another sticking point for commenters was the lack of cars in the pictures, which some found reminiscent of the controversial push to ban vehicles from a section of Union Street.

Brian Kennedy wrote: “I notice that there is not a single car shown in the picture.

“Are vehicles to be banned from visiting our beachfront? Another foolish attempt at pedestrianisation of our city.”

Dawn Presslie-Bell, meanwhile, suggested the council had grander visions of the future than they were letting on: “Where are the cars going to be? Do they have a crystal ball and know something that we don’t?

“Do they envisage that electric cars won’t be too popular in Aberdeen and that we’ll be hovering about in flying cars instead?”

The answer to Brian and Dawn’s questions (or at least, the ones about where cars are going to go) can be found in the document that details the proposals for the beachfront.

The orange lines show the main roads that will direct traffic around the new pedestrianised areas beside the sea, some of which will only be accessible in certain circumstances.

Under the plans, a significant chunk of the Esplanade and the eastern end of the Beach Boulevard will be removed, and vehicles will only have managed access to the area in front of the Ballroom by arrangement.

‘Focus on Union Street’

Meanwhile, other readers believed money and effort would be better used in different parts of the city.

Norma Smart said: “OMG whatever next!

“Aberdeen Council need to concentrate on using their budgets and staff time on essential and worthwhile projects not these ‘pie in the sky’ projects.”

And Laura Mckinlay again brought attention to Aberdeen’s troubled main thoroughfare: “Never mind that at the moment, focus on getting Union Street back to normal.”