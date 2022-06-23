Childline supporter embarks on 1,043-mile trek from France to Spain for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Childline supporter embarks on 1,043-mile trek from France to Spain for charity

By Chris Opoku
June 23, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 4:45 pm
Stuart Nelson ready to travel to Paris for his trek.
Stuart Nelson ready to travel to Paris for his trek. Supplied by NSPCCS Scotland

An Aberdeenshire man is on a walk from France to Spain to raise money for a children’s counselling service.

Stuart Nelson will be taking approximately 2.25 million steps in a trek to support children’s service Childline.

The charity, part of child protection body NSPCC, is run by volunteers who are committed to helping anyone under 19 via phone, text or email.

Raising money for children’s charities is something that Mr Nelson has been doing since 1988.

The 69-year-old, from Aboyne, said: “I have had a fortunate life after a very poor start, so if I can do just one thing in this life, it is to choose something good over something bad and helping children speaks to me as something that I can do.

“I chose to raise money for Childline because of the fantastic work they do for children and young people. I am very enthusiastic about life and how to make the most of each day, so I want to be able to help children get the support they need to have the life they deserve.”

He departed on June 19 from La Tour Saint Jacques in Paris, France and is hoping to reach Santiago de Compostela, Spain on September 8.

A ‘simply extraordinary’ journey

The initial trek follows the ancient Via Turonensis pilgrimage route to St Jean Pied de Port.

In Burgos, Spain he will celebrate his 70th birthday, then volunteer as a hospitalero for pilgrims walking to Santiago de Compostela.

The traveler will be documenting his progress through his Facebook blog, The Man in The Blue Blazer.

Caroline Renton, supporter fundraising manager for NSPCC Scotland, said: “I think everyone would agree with me when I say that Stuart’s monumental walk from Paris to Santiago de Compostela is simply extraordinary.

“Dedicated supporters like Stuart make a huge difference when it comes to the NSPCC and Childline being there for children and young people.

“We would like to thank him for his incredible support and wish him the best of luck as he embarks on his travels.”

Visit the fundraising page here.

