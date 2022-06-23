Childline supporter embarks on 1,043-mile trek from France to Spain for charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire man is on a walk from France to Spain to raise money for a children’s counselling service.

Stuart Nelson will be taking approximately 2.25 million steps in a trek to support children’s service Childline.

The charity, part of child protection body NSPCC, is run by volunteers who are committed to helping anyone under 19 via phone, text or email.

Raising money for children’s charities is something that Mr Nelson has been doing since 1988.

The 69-year-old, from Aboyne, said: “I have had a fortunate life after a very poor start, so if I can do just one thing in this life, it is to choose something good over something bad and helping children speaks to me as something that I can do.

“I chose to raise money for Childline because of the fantastic work they do for children and young people. I am very enthusiastic about life and how to make the most of each day, so I want to be able to help children get the support they need to have the life they deserve.”

He departed on June 19 from La Tour Saint Jacques in Paris, France and is hoping to reach Santiago de Compostela, Spain on September 8.

A ‘simply extraordinary’ journey

The initial trek follows the ancient Via Turonensis pilgrimage route to St Jean Pied de Port.

In Burgos, Spain he will celebrate his 70th birthday, then volunteer as a hospitalero for pilgrims walking to Santiago de Compostela.

The traveler will be documenting his progress through his Facebook blog, The Man in The Blue Blazer.

Caroline Renton, supporter fundraising manager for NSPCC Scotland, said: “I think everyone would agree with me when I say that Stuart’s monumental walk from Paris to Santiago de Compostela is simply extraordinary.

“Dedicated supporters like Stuart make a huge difference when it comes to the NSPCC and Childline being there for children and young people.

“We would like to thank him for his incredible support and wish him the best of luck as he embarks on his travels.”

Visit the fundraising page here.