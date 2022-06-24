Drama as developers withdraw controversial Broad Hill flats plans hours before crucial council meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drama as developers withdraw controversial Broad Hill flats plans hours before crucial council meeting

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
June 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
This visual shows the flats next to the existing Ocean Apartments and Trinity Cemetery
This visual shows the flats next to the existing Ocean Apartments and Trinity Cemetery

Controversial plans to build 47 flats next to Aberdeen’s Broad Hill have been withdrawn just hours before they were due to be scrutinised by councillors.

The contentious application was due to go before Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee on Thursday.

But, faced with a huge backlash, applicant Alexander Bonner snatched back the plans the day before the meeting.

The proposal was still on the committee agenda.

But as members sat down to discuss it, convener Dell Henrickson told them the item would no longer be discussed.

Developers had hoped to build a mix of one and two-bedroom flats over five and seven storeys on ground directly behind the Ocean Apartments.

The site is currently used as a depot by light haulage firm Paterson’s.

The flats would have been located on ground behind the Ocean Apartments.
The flats would have been located on ground behind the Ocean Apartments. Picture by Ben Hendry

Residents opposed to development

The application being withdrawn may come as a relief for residents who raised major concerns about the project.

Before the meeting 134 people wrote to the council opposing it.

They raised concerns about road safety, overdevelopment, disturbance to existing residents and the impact on wildlife around Broad Hill.

Ben Sim said: “The proposed development will not only impact residents of the area but will impact and overshadow the Broad Hill itself, a publicly accessible viewpoint.

“Countless residents will be affected.”

The proposed development site and access route is shown in red
The proposed development site and access route is shown in red.

Alistair Black said the site should be turned into a “green area” or a “green play area” for residents and claimed the new flats would be a “residential jungle”.

Ocean Apartments resident Paul Mcavinue added: “This will create a blot on the landscape.”

Concerns were raised about access to the site and the impact on Park Road before the flats scheme was withdrawn.
Concerns were raised about access to the site and the impact on Park Road before the flats scheme was withdrawn. Picture by Ben Hendry

Council teams voiced their concerns

Objections were also received from Aberdeen City Council’s roads and waste teams.

The roads team said they had “serious reservations” over  the single road access and noted there was a “large shortfall” in parking.

You can watch the brief discussion here:

Meanwhile the waste and recycling team said its collection vehicles would not be able to turn in the site safely.

Officers suggested Park Road flats plan be scrapped before it was withdrawn

Planning chiefs had recommended the scheme be refused.

Officers said the building “has the appearance of being shoehorned into what is a constrained site”.

