Missing Ruth Watt from Tarves may be driving a blue Suzuki Ignis By Lauren Taylor June 23, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 3:20 pm Ruth Watt has been missing from Tarves since Tuesday. Police are appealing for help tracing a 51-year-old who was last seen two days ago. Ruth Watt was last seen in Mackie Avenue, Tarves around 4pm on Tuesday June 21. She is described as being around 5ft 8ins in height with long auburn hair. When last seen she was wearing a black jumper and blue jeans. It is believed she may be driving a blue Suzuki Ignis with the registration SV22 WSL. Ruth Watt's missing car. Supplied by Police. The 51-year-old has links to the Tarves, Ellon and Huntly areas of Aberdeenshire. Sergeant Stuart Gordon said: "I am appealing for the public's assistance to help trace Ruth. "I am appealing for anyone who may have seen Ruth, her vehicle which is quite distinctive, or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us." Officers are urging anyone with any information to call 101 quoting incident 2838 of June 22.