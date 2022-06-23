Eager Aberdeenshire entrepreneur, 12, starts sweetie business after being told he was too young to work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eager Aberdeenshire entrepreneur, 12, starts sweetie business after being told he was too young to work

By Lottie Hood
June 23, 2022, 6:16 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 7:46 pm
Alfie Mutch from Kingseat has started a sweetie business a few months ago. Picture by Chris Sumner.
After being told he was too young to get a job, Alfie Mutch decided to take matters into his own hands.

Being inspired by a school project, the 12-year-old started a business selling customised sweetie cones door-to-door.

Alfie has since enjoyed spending his “pennies” made from the business and his mum has described him as quite the salesmen.

Putting together the sweetie cones and bags with his mum, Alfie’s business has steadily grown.

Alfie now sells sweetie bags as well as cones. Picture by Chris Sumner.

His mum, Jade Mutch, said the idea all started with project at school: “He goes to New Machar Primary and they did a thing called grow a fiver.

“All the P7s got given £5 and they had to make a business from it so that’s what gave him the idea that sweeties sell well.”

She said that Alfie kept asking to get a job but the odd jobs she would have suggested in the past such as walking people’s dogs or washing cars are not so easy these days.

Mrs Mutch told Alfie he would have to think of his own idea and that is where the business was born.

‘I’m quite money motivated’

Alfie is pictured with his mum Jade. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Alfie’s Confectionary Facebook page launched two months ago and his sweetie packages are selling well.

While he no longer goes door-to-door, he said he often takes stock to his youth group.

When thinking of what to sell, Alfie said: “I just thought lots of kids like them and it’s something that’s quite easy to sell.

“I just find it quite fun to sell stuff and I’m quite money motivated. I quite like spending lots of money. Yesterday in town I spent quite a lot because I was buying Stranger Things stuff.”

His mum said she was proud of what he’d done so far: “I’m glad he’s realising the value of money and that you have to work hard to earn money and think it’s a good thing for him to do at a young age.”

Other people also had commented on this saying it was “nice to see someone young trying”.

‘Don’t give up’

The young businessman said he will continue to run the sweetie business until he is old enough to get a job. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Alfie said starting a business is something more children should do: “They should be able to make their money too if they want to save up for anything or anything like that.”

Giving a few tips, he added: “Don’t give up and be friendly. Say ‘Hi, how are you’ and if they don’t buy anything, you don’t have to go in a sulk or something. Just say have a good day.”

When asked how long he would be running the business, Alfie said: “I think I’ll be doing it until I can actually get an actual job.”

He added he did not know what his dream job would be, only it would have to be one “one that pays really well”.

