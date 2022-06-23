Eager Aberdeenshire entrepreneur, 12, starts sweetie business after being told he was too young to work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After being told he was too young to get a job, Alfie Mutch decided to take matters into his own hands.

Being inspired by a school project, the 12-year-old started a business selling customised sweetie cones door-to-door.

Alfie has since enjoyed spending his “pennies” made from the business and his mum has described him as quite the salesmen.

Putting together the sweetie cones and bags with his mum, Alfie’s business has steadily grown.

His mum, Jade Mutch, said the idea all started with project at school: “He goes to New Machar Primary and they did a thing called grow a fiver.

“All the P7s got given £5 and they had to make a business from it so that’s what gave him the idea that sweeties sell well.”

She said that Alfie kept asking to get a job but the odd jobs she would have suggested in the past such as walking people’s dogs or washing cars are not so easy these days.

Mrs Mutch told Alfie he would have to think of his own idea and that is where the business was born.

‘I’m quite money motivated’

Alfie’s Confectionary Facebook page launched two months ago and his sweetie packages are selling well.

While he no longer goes door-to-door, he said he often takes stock to his youth group.

When thinking of what to sell, Alfie said: “I just thought lots of kids like them and it’s something that’s quite easy to sell.

“I just find it quite fun to sell stuff and I’m quite money motivated. I quite like spending lots of money. Yesterday in town I spent quite a lot because I was buying Stranger Things stuff.”

His mum said she was proud of what he’d done so far: “I’m glad he’s realising the value of money and that you have to work hard to earn money and think it’s a good thing for him to do at a young age.”

Other people also had commented on this saying it was “nice to see someone young trying”.

‘Don’t give up’

Alfie said starting a business is something more children should do: “They should be able to make their money too if they want to save up for anything or anything like that.”

Giving a few tips, he added: “Don’t give up and be friendly. Say ‘Hi, how are you’ and if they don’t buy anything, you don’t have to go in a sulk or something. Just say have a good day.”

When asked how long he would be running the business, Alfie said: “I think I’ll be doing it until I can actually get an actual job.”

He added he did not know what his dream job would be, only it would have to be one “one that pays really well”.