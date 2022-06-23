Two men and 15-year-old boy arrested in connection to vehicle theft in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two men and 15-year-old boy arrested in connection to vehicle theft in Aberdeen

By Denny Andonova
June 23, 2022, 3:42 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 4:09 pm
Two men are due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection to a theft.
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run.

Three people – including a 15-year-old boy – have been arrested in connection with a car theft in Aberdeen.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, were apprehended for theft and road traffic offences on the city’s Clifton Road at around 1.50am on Thursday.

The pair are expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Officers confirmed a 15-year-old boy has been also arrested in connection to the incident. A report will be reported to the procurator fiscal and the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.

A police spokeswoman said: “Two men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested on Clifton Road, Aberdeen, at around 1.50am on Thursday, June 23, for the theft of a motor vehicle and road traffic offences.

“They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, June 24.

“A 15-year-old boy was later arrested in connection and a report was sent to the procurator fiscal and the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]