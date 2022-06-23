Two men and 15-year-old boy arrested in connection to vehicle theft in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people – including a 15-year-old boy – have been arrested in connection with a car theft in Aberdeen.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, were apprehended for theft and road traffic offences on the city’s Clifton Road at around 1.50am on Thursday.

The pair are expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Officers confirmed a 15-year-old boy has been also arrested in connection to the incident. A report will be reported to the procurator fiscal and the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.

A police spokeswoman said: “Two men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested on Clifton Road, Aberdeen, at around 1.50am on Thursday, June 23, for the theft of a motor vehicle and road traffic offences.

“They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, June 24.

“A 15-year-old boy was later arrested in connection and a report was sent to the procurator fiscal and the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.”