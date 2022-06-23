‘Complete cop-out’: Councillor slams local authority for deferring definition of Islamophobia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Complete cop-out’: Councillor slams local authority for deferring definition of Islamophobia

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
June 23, 2022, 6:01 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 12:57 pm
Councillor Fatima Joji tweeted her disappointment after the issue was deferred
Councillor Fatima Joji tweeted her disappointment after the issue was deferred

An Aberdeenshire councillor has said she is “disappointed” that the local authority has deferred a paper agreeing the definition of Islamophobia.

The council’s business services committee discussed adopting the All-Party Parliamentary Group’s (APPG) definition on Thursday.

The definition has already been adopted by the UK Government and councils across the country.

It states: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.”

But Shire councillors voted to defer the paper until later this year so officers could consider any “negative consequences” of adopting the definition.

Councillor Joji is pictured with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Fatima Joji slams ‘complete cop-out’

Newly elected SNP councillor Fatima Joji tweeted her disappointment after the meeting, claiming it was a “complete cop-out” and “stalling tactic”.

The Westhill and District councillor, who is not a member of the committee, tweeted: “Now I ask, what consequences they expect to arise, what issues they have with it, and negative consequences for which group?”

“This is really not ok, and tells us they don’t want anyone facing consequences for their actions.

She added: “This definition went through the scrutiny that it was due and more.

“Some of the anti-equalities/anti-working class/toxic stuff I’ve heard come out from some has been awful.

“Someone want to help me and explain what negative consequences we can get from acknowledging Islamophobia? At this stage I genuinely want to know.”

Fatima Joji pictured at the Aberdeenshire Council election count last month. Picture by Scott Baxter

Why was the paper deferred?

During Thursday’s meeting Lib Dem councillor Sarah Dickinson suggested the matter be deferred to ensure the definition was “clear and robust”.

She said: “I completely and fully support the intent of this I just think the definition, if it is intended to be robust, seems to conflate an issue of race and an issue of religion and we need clarity around that.

“I appreciate that this has been brought to us by the affected group so I don’t put this forward lightly.”

She then suggested the paper be brought back at the next committee meeting.

Councillor Dickinson added: “If nobody has raised any concern about the definition and that it is just straight forward, that everybody supports it, that there’s no issues in law raised by it then I will be very happy to support it.

“I don’t think we should be afraid to ask the question about whether or not this is actually going to deliver what everybody would want it to deliver.”

The deferral was was seconded by Conservative councillor Dominic Lonchay.

Why did it go to a vote?

However SNP councillor Gwyneth Petrie moved an amendment to approve the paper.

She said: “I think what we have in front of us has been discussed with those who would be impacted most with this and if they are happy then I’m happy.

“The quicker we get this in place the better.”

She was supported by SNP councillor Catherine Victor.

Following a vote the motion to defer the paper received nine votes to five for the amendment.

The matter will be brought back to the next meeting of the business services committee in September.

You can watch Thursday’s meeting here.

[[title]]