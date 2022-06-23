Amirata Rahimi reported missing in Aberdeen traced ‘safe and well’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have confirmed a man reported missing in Aberdeen on Thursday has now been traced.

Searches were carried out in the Berryden and Rosemount areas after Amirata Rahimi, 29, was last seen at around 1.15pm.

Officers said he has now been found “safe and well”, and thanked those who engaged with the appeal.