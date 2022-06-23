Amirata Rahimi reported missing in Aberdeen traced ‘safe and well’ By Louise Glen June 23, 2022, 6:57 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 6:13 am 1 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have confirmed a man reported missing in Aberdeen on Thursday has now been traced. Searches were carried out in the Berryden and Rosemount areas after Amirata Rahimi, 29, was last seen at around 1.15pm. Officers said he has now been found “safe and well”, and thanked those who engaged with the appeal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Search launched for missing Edinburgh man convicted of Aberdeen assault and robbery bid Appeal after motorcyclists seriously injured in A939 crash Police hunt driver who failed to stop after hitting girl, 12, in Rothienorman Missing Ruth Watt from Tarves may be driving a blue Suzuki Ignis