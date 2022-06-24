Police hunt driver who failed to stop after hitting girl, 12, in Rothienorman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 12-year-old girl has been hurt in a hit-and-run in an Aberdeenshire village.

Police are working to trace the driver of a car which failed to stop following the incident on Forgue Road in Rothienorman.

It happened at about 11.20am on Saturday, June 18.

The girl suffered minor injuries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw a dark car in the area at the time, or who has other information, to come forward.

Constable Scott Harris, from the Formartine Community Policing Team, said: “Thankfully, the girl was not seriously injured but was left extremely shaken by the incident.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with dash cam footage which could assist, to please get in touch.

“I would also encourage the driver of the car to contact officers.”

Speeding concerns in Rothienorman

Local councillor Alastair Forsyth said drivers must re-visit the highway code, as pedestrians are given more rights.

He pointed out the accident happened on junction of Drumsinnie Drive and Blackford Road.

He said: “Rothienorman like many other villages in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands of Scotland have concerns with speeding in their villages.

“Many drivers are patently unaware of what speed they are traveling, and I have witnessed first-hand their surprise when police officers give them a resume of the read out from their speed monitoring equipment.

“I would urge drivers to revise the new Highway Code issued on January 29, 2022 regarding pedestrian and cycle hierarchy.

“The code has been strengthened the priority to walkers where cyclists and drivers have the responsibility to give way.

“I very much hope that those involved in this incident are none the worse for the experience and recover well.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1252 of June 18.