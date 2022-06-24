Police hunt driver who failed to stop after hitting girl, 12, in Rothienorman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police hunt driver who failed to stop after hitting girl, 12, in Rothienorman

By Ellie Milne
June 24, 2022, 8:17 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 4:46 pm
Two men are due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection to a theft.
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run.

A 12-year-old girl has been hurt in a hit-and-run in an Aberdeenshire village.

Police are working to trace the driver of a car which failed to stop following the incident on Forgue Road in Rothienorman.

It happened at about 11.20am on Saturday, June 18.

The girl suffered minor injuries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw a dark car in the area at the time, or who has other information, to come forward.

Constable Scott Harris, from the Formartine Community Policing Team, said: “Thankfully, the girl was not seriously injured but was left extremely shaken by the incident.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with dash cam footage which could assist, to please get in touch.

“I would also encourage the driver of the car to contact officers.”

Speeding concerns in Rothienorman

Local councillor Alastair Forsyth said drivers must re-visit the highway code, as pedestrians are given more rights.

He pointed out the accident happened on junction of Drumsinnie Drive and Blackford Road.

He said: “Rothienorman like many other villages in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands of Scotland have concerns with speeding in their villages.

“Many drivers are patently unaware of what speed they are traveling, and I have witnessed first-hand their surprise when police officers give them a resume of the read out from their speed monitoring equipment.

“I would urge drivers to revise the new Highway Code issued on January 29, 2022 regarding pedestrian and cycle hierarchy.

“The code has been strengthened the priority to walkers where cyclists and drivers have the responsibility to give way.

“I very much hope that those involved in this incident are none the worse for the experience and recover well.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1252 of June 18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]